Sleigh bells ring; are you listening?

If you frequently listen to the radio, you probably know that Christmas music is coming soon.

WARM 103.3 will temporarily convert to a Christmas-themed radio station beginning today, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m., the station announced in a Facebook post.

For the most part, Facebook commenters responded positively to the early Christmas switch.

"thank you! for many of us, this year has been harder than last year, we need the positive vibes that christmas songs bring!" said Brian Fauth on the station's Facebook post.

Some people think it's too early.

For those who like WARM 103.3, but don't like Christmas music, the station will have a livestream on its website dedicated to playing music within their usual catalog, called the "Scrooge Station."

"Good to know I'm a "Scrooge" because I happen to like celebrating one holiday at a time. I am the BIGGEST Christmas fan, just not until after Thanksgiving," wrote listener Beth Gable in a Facebook comment.

Another local station known for its switch to Christmas music, WROZ 101.3, also known as Fun 101.3, recently was sold to the Educational Media Foundation, a Christian-based faith radio station. As of now, the station plays contemporary Christian music, an aggregate of Air1.

For those with Sirius XM satellite radio, there are already 17 Christmas-themed channels available for listening, from acoustic Christmas songs to Latin holiday music.