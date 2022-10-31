Depending who you ask, it's never too early to start listening to Christmas music.

Radio station WARM 103.3, which typically plays pop songs, will switch to play exclusively Christmas music starting Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m.

The channel will go back to its usual music repertoire after the holiday season.

The radio station is currently hosting a contest on their Facebook page over which song to play first, "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" by Andy Williams, "All I Want for Christmas is You" by Mariah Carey or "Christmas Eve Sarajevo" by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The vote doubles as an entry for a drawing to win tickets to the Pentatonix and Trans-Siberian Orchestra Christmas concerts in Hershey.

SiriusXM has not yet announced when they will start their Christmas music, though in 2021 the holiday stations launched on Nov. 1. This article will be updated when SiriusXM announces the date, or debuts its Christmas music channels.