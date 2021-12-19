By no means would I be considered a "Wheel of Time" fan, despite the fact that the famous fantasy book series is often compared to one of my favorite shows, "Game of Thrones."

My partner, on the other hand, has read the entire 14-book series (twice), equating to nearly 12,000 pages and 4.4 million words per read-through.

When the "Wheel of Time" TV series was announced for Amazon Prime streaming, I intentionally let myself be blind to it. I knew I'd be watching it with my partner, who knows the world inside and out, and knew he'd be a great encyclopedia of knowledge.

When a TV show tries to condense the contents from an entire book into just a few episodes, there's bound to be some creative freedoms that the show producers make for the sake of brevity.

But, surprisingly, it's a pretty good watch and doesn't seem to cut corners to progress the plot. And, it's approachable for people who are new to the series (but, less approachable for people who aren't into fantasy).

In the beginning, Moiraine, a powerful woman who can use magic (part of a group of magical women called Aes Sedai), goes on a journey to the Two Rivers to find a group of people, as one of them may be the Dragon reborn, who is basically the person who could save or destroy the world. (Side note: The books refer to the Dragon exclusively as "he," but in the show, the Dragon is described as "he or she." It's a small example of how the show adds inclusion the book may have lacked).

It follows the adventure of Rand al'Thor, Perrin Aybara, Mat Cauthon and Egwene al'Vere and Nynaeve al'Meara, who are all from the Two Rivers. One of them is the Dragon. But the show isn't quick to tell you who.

In the show, Perrin, Egwene and Nynaeve are all played by people of color, though many readers likely pictured them as white.

The cast for the TV show is beautifully diverse, including actors of African, South Korean and Aboriginal Australian descent. The show's plot doesn't seem to use skin color as any kind of source of animosity, either.

Fantasy, especially in TV and movies, has had quite the reputation for whitewashing its adaptations.

In "Game of Thrones," there were only a few non-white characters, and they often were not part of the notable families in the series. In fact, many of them were painted as savages.

News publications like The Guardian and Insider reported on the lack of diversity in "Game of Thrones" casting, considering that there were only two main characters who were people of color. And, at that, they were not treated the best.

The film adaptations of "The Lord of the Rings" series features only 40 seconds of speaking time for non-white actors, according to actor and writer Dylan Marron, who compiled the soundbites into a YouTube video. Marron has several videos of compilations of non-white actors speaking in popular films like "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and "Black Swan." Many videos are less than two minutes long.

So, it's refreshing to see "Wheel of Time" pick up the slack where "Game of Thrones" and "Lord of the Rings" sorely missed out.

The show is a little goofy at times; the visual effects vary by episode (sometimes they're great, sometimes they're very cringe-worthy), and it's obvious that some of the actors are pretty new to acting.

But, the "Wheel of Time" TV show is fun and tries its best, and it's pretty faithful to the books (at least, that's what I'm told). It's renewed for a second season, so there will be more to enjoy after this season ends.

Even if "Wheel of Time" doesn't get renewed long enough to go through the entire 14-book journey, one thing's for sure: This show is setting the bar higher for diversity in fantasy. There's no excuse for any film, show, or book to lack diverse characters.

While "Wheel of Time" won't be the thing that singlehandedly disrupts the mammoth that is the fantasy genre, it's a start.

A great one, at that.

Mickayla Miller is LNP's trending/scene reporter. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.