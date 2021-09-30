Shakespeare, comic and mysterious. The origins of a favorite hymn. The end of the world. The fading days of Weimar Germany.

These are a few of the themes Lancaster County theaters will be be exploring as they open shows during October.

Here’s a sampling of what you can find on local stages in coming month. Some of the productions have vaccination and mask requirements, so check the websites for COVID-19 safety information.

Opening soon

— “Something Rotten!” delighted Broadway audiences in 2015 with its puns, double entendres and fast and frequent references to both the works of Shakespeare and contemporary musical theater.

The musical comedy will be presented at Ephrata Performing Arts Center, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata, from Oct. 7-23.

The show takes audiences back to Elizabethan England, where playwright brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom can’t get a showbiz break because of the popularity of London’s theatrical rock star, William Shakespeare.

A soothsayer has some advice for the brothers: Try musical theater — centuries before anyone might know what that is. The seer’s difficulty telling the difference between “Hamlet” and “Omelette” sets the brothers on a new theatrical path, with hilarious results.

Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday and on Wednesday, Oct. 20; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, Oct. 23.

Tickets cost $25 to $35 and are available at ephrataperformingartscenter.com or by calling 717-733-7966, ext. 1.

— “Cabaret,” the 1966 Kander and Ebb musical that recalls the nightclubs and boarding houses of 1930s Berlin during the fading days of Weimar Germany, runs Oct. 22-31 at Susquehanna Stage, 133 W. Market St., Marietta.

The show tells the story of British expatriate Sally Bowles, who performs alongside a bawdy, subversive Emcee in the seedy Kit Kat Klub, and takes a chance on love with visiting American writer Cliff Bradshaw.

The shadow of the Nazis’ rise to power influences the nightclub show and the fates of some of the the musical’s characters. “Cabaret,” “Maybe This Time,” “Willkommen” and “Tomorrow Belongs to Me,” are among the well-known tunes that have helped make this show a contemporary American classic.

Showtimes at Susquehanna Stage are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23, and Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 28-31, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.

Tickets cost $20 to $25 and are available at susquehannastage.com.

— “Witch: Love, Loss and the Mystery,” a devised theater piece featuring the three witches from Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” and other notable women of Shakespeare, will be presented by the People’s Shakespeare Project at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29-31 and Nov. 5-7 in the barn at Historic Rock Ford, 881 Rockford Road.

The play, the script for which is still taking its final shape, takes the audience on a journey through both crazy antics and painful territory toward the possibility of redemption.

The show is being devised among actors Elizabeth Pattey, Kristin Wolanin and Jeanette Bicking, director and playwright Laura Korach Howell and co-director Sena Taskapilliohlu.

Seating is limited. Tickets cost $20 online and $25 at the door. Visit peoplesshakespeareproject.org.

— “Soon,” a postmodern musical about how someone might deal with the impending end of the world, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 1-23, at Prima Theatre, 841 Wheatland Ave. (See coverage in this Sunday’s LNP | LancasterOnline.)

While friends and family try to convince her to leave her apartment and enjoy life, Charlie takes to her couch with her favorite things, including peanut butter, Wolf Blitzer and Herschel the fish, to await the apocalypse. The musical explores the importance of embracing life — even with the end in sight.

Tickets are $48 to $62. Visit primatheatre.org or call 717-327-5124.

— “Amazing Grace,” a concert presentation of the Broadway musical that tells the story of the origins of the popular hymn, will be presented by Servant Stage Company. (Read about the show on LancasterOnline at lanc.news/AmazingGraceSS.)

It runs Oct. 1-17 in the Good Shepherd Chapel at Lancaster Bible College, 901 Eden Road.

The musical is based on the life story of slave trader-turned-abolitionist John Newton, who wrote the words that became “Amazing Grace.”

Shows are 7 p.m. Friday. Oct. 1, 8 and 15; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 9 and 16; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 10 and 17.

For tickets, visit servantstage.org.

Short run

— In keeping with the season, Gretna Theatre presents an outdoor theatrical experience, “Nevermore: The Fantastic Terrors of Edgar Allan Poe,” Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, at Mount Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna.

The short stories and poems of one of America’s favorite Gothic writers come to life as the audience walks among locations around Mount Gretna, from the Jigger Shop to the Hall of Philosophy to the porches of the town’s homes. Poe’s works in the show include “The Tell Tale Heart,” “The Fall of the House of Usher” and “The Raven.”

Shows are at 7 and 8:30 p.m.; tickets are $15.

For tickets, call the box office at 717-964-3627 or visit gretnatheatre.org/nevermore.

For families

— Arts at Millersville University will present two theatrical experiences for families next week.

“Air Play,” a wordless show that’s part comedy, part sculpture, part circus and part theater, will be performed as part of Family Fun Fest at 3 p.m. Sunday in Clair Hall of the Winter Visual & Performing Arts Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville. Activities for kids start at 2 p.m. in the lobby.

“Cartography,” a multimedia theatrical work recommended for ages 10 and up, offers glimpses into the lives of four young refugees — from a drifting inflatable raft to the immigration office.

It will be be performed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, also in Clair Hall.

Tickets for both shows are $7 to $12. Information, artsmu.com or 717-871-7600.

Ongoing

• “Mamma Mia!” the ABBA-fueled musical about a wedding on a Greek island, and the three man who might be the father of the bride, continues through Nov. 6 at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road. Info: dutchapple.com or 717-898-1900.

• “Fun Home,” a musical based on Pennsylvania native Alison Bechdel’s autobiographical graphic novel, continues at the Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., through Oct. 17. Info: thefulton.org or 717-397-7425. (Read about the show at Lancaster Online: lanc.news/FultonFunHome.)

• “Queen Esther,” a show that tells the biblical story of a woman who saves the Jewish people from death at the hands of Persian official Haman, continues through Dec. 23 at Sight & Sound Theatres, 300 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks. For tickets, visit sight-sound.com or call 800-377-1277.

• “The Best of Me,” a musical comedy about an Amish woman who travels to New York with dreams of becoming an actress, continues at Bird-in-Hand Stage, 2760 A Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, through Oct. 20. For tickets, call 717-768-1568 or visit bird-in-hand.com.