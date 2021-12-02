A youth production of a contemporary classic musical, the story of a Christmas truce in World War I and a musical celebration of those who may find themselves on the “naughty list” this holiday season are among the theater productions greeting Lancaster County audiences this month.

Here’s a list of shows that are opening or continuing on area stages in the month of December.

Opening

— The Ephrata Performing Arts Center closes its 2021 season with “Les Miserables: School Edition,” in which a youth cast presents Victor Hugo’s classic 19th-century tale of love, loss, rebellion and redemption.

The production opens Friday, Dec. 3, and runs through Dec. 30.

The musical tells the story of Jean Valjean’s transformation from convict to redeemed, honorable benefactor and father to an orphaned girl — all while being pursued by dogged police inspector Javert.

The musical, which encompasses a story of young love and students participating in the Paris rebellion of 1832, has delighted and moved audiences on Broadway and around the world for the past 40 years.

The School Edition of the show is an abridged version of the sung-through musical that’s tailored to a cast of actors ages 18 and under.

Performances will be on select Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with three 2 p.m. Sunday matinees during the run, at EPAC’s Sharadin Bigler Theatre, 320 E. Cocalico St., Ephrata.

For show dates, times and tickets, visit ephrataperformingartscenter.com or call the box office at 717-733-7966, ext. 1.

— Opening Friday is Prima Theatre’s “On the Naughty List,” a nontraditional holiday musical described as a combination of holiday concert and a comedic, thought-provoking TED Talk.

The show, which features singers, a speaker, projections, special effects and a digital appearance by Lancaster’s Bright Side Baptist Church Choir, suggests those who are “on the naughty list” can change the world.

Contemporary pop and holiday songs will be performed by Donovan Hoffer, who appeared on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” earlier this year, and Asia Littlejohn, who has been a soloist at Lincoln Center.

Playing the speaker, who delivers a funny, thoughtful talk throughout the show, will be April Mae Davis. Prima Executive Artistic Producer Mitch Nugent and staff member Sara Dodson co-wrote the script, designed to provide holiday inspiration and revelations on the classic Christmas story.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18, at Prima, 941 Wheatland Ave., Suite A, Lancaster. Tickets are available online at primatheatre.org.

— Susquehanna Stage’s season closes with “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914,” based on a true story of a moment of peace amid World War I. The show opens Friday evening.

“All is Calm” recounts how British and German troops paused hostilities on the Western Front on Christmas 1914 to sing “Silent Night” / “Stille Nacht” together.

The play with music brings to life the soldiers’ one peaceful night of friendship and music before they return to battle the next morning.

The show features patriotic tunes from the era, trench songs, medieval ballads and Christmas carols from England, Wales, France, Belgium and Germany.

The text of the play contains letters, poetry, inscriptions from gravestones and excerpts from a radio broadcast.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11, with 2 p.m. matinees on Dec. 11-12.

Susquehanna Stage performs in the Marietta Center for the Arts, 133 W. Market St., Marietta.

Tickets are available online at susquehannastage.com; the box office can be reached by leaving a message at 717-426-1277.

— The touring production of hit musical “The Prom” makes a stop at Hershey Theatre Dec. 28-Jan. 2.

The musical, which was made into a film starring Meryl Streep, concerns a group of Broadway actors who seek to burnish their reputations by helping a gay teen in a small town attend the prom with her girlfriend.

Matinee and evening performances are scheduled at Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey.

For tickets, visit hersheyentertainment.com.

Continuing

— “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” comes alive again this weekend as the Reverie Actor’s Company of Lancaster’s production of the C.S. Lewis classic continues at the Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St., Lancaster.

Performances are 11 a.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 and 18.

Four students from Lancaster Bible College are featured in this 45-minute adaptation of the story of the Pevensie children’s fantastic journey to Narnia through the back of the wardrobe in the country house where they’re staying.

Tickets are available online at lbc.edu/events or lancastertrust.com/events.

— “Winter Wonderland,” American Music Theatre’s annual original Christmas show, continues through Dec. 30 at the theater, 2425 Lincoln Highway East.

The show features singers, dancers and the AMT Orchestra performing a mix of sacred and secular holiday tunes in settings from a Bavarian village to the North Pole.

Matinee and evening performances are at various times Tuesday through Sunday.

For tickets, call or visit tickets.amtshows.com; information: 800-648-4102 or 717-397-7700.

— “Miracle on 34th Street,” the holiday musical based on the 1947 film of the same name, continues through Dec. 23 at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road.

The show follows a little girl named Susan Walker, whose disbelief in Santa Claus is challenged by meeting department store employee Kris Kringle.

Meals are served at matinee and evening performances Tuesday through Sunday. Show-only tickets are also available.

For tickets, call the box office at 717-898-1900 or visit dutchapple.com.

— The popular musical “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” continues to cast its spell on audiences at Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., now through Jan. 2, 2022.

The production, filled with spectacular sets and costumes, is the “Enchanted” version of the musical —featuring a diverse cast and inspired by the 1997 TV production featuring Brandy and Whitney Houston.

Matinee and evening performances are Tuesdays through Sundays. For information and tickets, visit thefulton.org or call 717-397-7425.

— Also at the Fulton, “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol,” part of the Fulton’s Ellen Groff Studio Series, tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s ghostly, shackled former business partner, Marley, and how he must redeem Scrooge in order to free himself from hellish torment.

Award-winning playwright Tom Mula has adapted his script for the Fulton production, which he directs. Matinee and evening performances run Tuesday through Sunday through Dec. 26. Tickets are available at thefulton.org or by calling 717-397-7425.

— “Joy to the World,” a Christmas revue by Servant Stage Company, will be presented at a variety of venues around Lancaster County now through Dec. 19.

The show features a large cast performing traditional and modern holiday favorites, “tracing the magical spirit of the season to its source — the Miracle of the Nativity.”

Touring performances at area churches, which do not require tickets, are Dec. 8, 14 and 15. Featured performances requiring tickets will be Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12 at various venues. The show will be streaming online Dec. 20-Jan. 2.

Admission to Servant Stage performances is pay what you will. To order tickets for live performances or register for streaming, visit servantstage.org.

— Mount Hope Estate and Winery’s annual interactive dinner theater event, “Holidays at Mount Hope,” continues through Dec. 23 in the rooms of the Mount Hope Mansion, 2775 Lebanon Road, north of Manheim.

That evening will include a warm meal, Christmas carols sung with guests and a performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

Performances are scheduled every day of the week, with a mix of matinee and evening performances. For reservations, visit parenfaire.com.

— “The Christmas Tree Ship” continues now through Jan. 1, 2022, at Bird-in-Hand Stage, 2760 A Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand.

The inspirational musical is based on the story of Herman Schuenemann, known as Captain Santa, who gave away thousands of Christmas trees to the needy in Chicago — and how his family continues his mission.

Meals are served at matinee and evening performances, at various times Tuesday through Saturday. Show-only tickets are also available.

For tickets, call 717-768-1568 or visit bird-in-hand.com.

— “Queen Esther,” a show that tells the biblical story of a woman who saves the Jewish people from death at the hands of Persian official Haman, continues through Dec. 23 at Sight & Sound Theatres, 300 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks. For tickets, visit sight-sound.com or call 800-377-1277.

For families

— “Believe,” the holiday-themed production at the Magic & Wonder Theater, 3065 Lincoln Highway, Paradise, continues through Jan. 1.

Magicians Brett and Labrina Myers star in this Christmas production that combines illusions, comedy, music and circus arts. Toys come to life in this celebration of the joy of the holiday season.

Shows are Wednesday through Saturday through Dec. 24, and every day Dec. 26-Jan. 1, with a mix of matinee and evening performances.

For showtimes and tickets, visit magicandwondershow.com or call 717-323-3077.

— “Snow White,” a modern twist on the classic fairy tale, runs now through Dec. 18 as part of Fulton Theatre’s family series.

In this version of the tale, the seven dwarfs grow up to be historical figures and Snow White searches for happiness and how to make strong, confident decisions for herself. Along her journey, she’ll meet a narcissistic queen, a tap-dancing mirror and a not-so-charming prince.

Performances are at 11 a.m. Saturdays. Visit thefulton.org for tickets.

Dance

— The annual performance of “The Nutcracker,” featuring local ballet students and members of the Donetsk Ballet Company of Ukraine, returns to the High Fine Arts Center of Lancaster Mennonite School, 2176 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster.

The children’s roles are choreographed by Viktor Yeliohin, director of Viktor Yeliohin International Ballet Academy in Lancaster.

Performances are 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.

To reserve tickets, call 610-914-3663 or email vyibanutcrackertix@gmail.com. For more information, visit lanc.news/Nutcracker2021.

— “Wonder,” an original Christmas ballet, opens Friday and runs through Dec. 12 at Cavod Theatre, 641 W. Main St., New Holland.

“Wonder” follows the story of two orphan children, Gracie and Nick, who go on an adventure through a toy shop, Christmas tree village and cathedral in search of the wonder of the holiday season.

Evening and matinee performances are available Dec. 3-5 and 10-12. For tickets, visit cavod.org.