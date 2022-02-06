From the sounds of Donna Summer to “The Sound of Music,” and from 1950s television to a 1980s murder-mystery high school reunion, there’s lots to see on local stages this month.

Here’s what’s opening, and continuing, on local stages in February.

Opening

The Fulton Theatre is hosting both a world premiere and opening a beloved classic musical this month.

— The world premiere is “Changing Channels,” part of the Ellen Groff Series that’s presented in the Fulton’s Tell Studio Theater. Set backstage at the DuMont Network in the early days of TV, the show finds actress Maggie Carlin accused of being a Communist during a period of blacklisting. The show runs through Feb. 20.

— “The Sound of Music,” based on the lives of singing nun Maria and the von Trapp family of Austria during the Nazi occupation, takes the main stage at the Fulton Feb. 22 and runs until March 27.

Matinee and evening performances run Tuesdays through Sundays. The Fulton is at 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster.

For information and tickets, visit thefulton.org or call 717-397-7425.

— The Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, brings another classic musical to the stage this month with “Singin’ in the Rain.” The show about romances among actors making the transition from silent films to “talkies” opens Feb. 25 and runs until April 16.

— Susquehanna Stage in Marietta presents four performances of A.R. Gurney’s bittersweet two-person play, “Love Letters,” Feb. 11-14. (See accompanying story for details).

Closing soon

— “Beehive the ’60s Musical” brings back the sounds of the “girl groups” and female singers of a decade of change, now through Feb. 19 at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road.

— The Fulton Theatre’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” closes with a 2 p.m. matinee today. It’s a show of quirky adolescents and the quirky adults who run the spelling bee in which they compete.

— “Our Town,” a Youth Theatre production of the classic Thornton Wilder play about small-town life, presented by Servant Stage Company, has its last performance at 2 p.m. today at the Magic & Wonder Theater, 3065 Lincoln Highway, Paradise. Admission is pay-what-you-will, but reservations are requested at servantstage.org.

One night only

The national tour of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” comes to Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, for one performance on Monday, Feb. 14. The show presents the disco diva at three stages in her life and features more than 20 of her songs.

Touring as part of the Prather Productions company that operates the Dutch Apple, the show will end its tour Dutch Apple in June.

Information and tickets: hersheyentertainment.com.

It’s a mystery

— The class of 1979 is having a high school reunion 10 years later. When a former classmate turns up dead, old friendships and rivalries are put to the test in the 14th annual “Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at Mount Hope Mansion.”

The interactive murder-mystery experience takes place in the mansion on the grounds of Mount Hope Estate & Winery north of Manheim, and runs now through April 24. The murderous reunion plays out over a four-course meal, during which you can question the suspects and play detective. Performances are scheduled on weekends in February, expanding into the week in March and April — both matinees and evenings. Reservations are encouraged at lanc.news/MountHopeMurder22.

— In 2020, during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gretna Theatre in Mount Gretna developed a boxed murder-mystery theatrical experience audiences could have at home. That tradition continues with “Gretna Mystery Files: Murder on the High Seas.”

The scenario of the three-box set, available from the theater for $100, is that several people were (fictionally) killed more than 25 years ago on a Caribbean cruise ship, and an obsessive sleuth and conspiracy theorist in Mount Gretna is determined to uncover the real killer.

The murder-mystery boxes contain fictional clues, suspect info, witness statements and more to help you — or you and friends and family — solve the mystery.

For more information, visit gretnatheatre.org.

One from the Bard

The public is invited to watch high school students present monologues and scenes from Shakespeare plays during “ShakesPeers!,” the high school theater festival happening Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St.

The presentation, a culmination of a day of workshops and competition in this annual high school Shakespeare camp organized by The People’s Shakespeare Project, takes place at 1:45 p.m. at the Ware Center, and is free to attend.

Students from J.P. McCaskey, Manheim Township and Lancaster Catholic high schools and Linden Hall will participate in the camp.