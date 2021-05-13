Lancaster County and surrounding communities usually bloom with colorful arts and crafts festivals in spring, summer and into fall.

Last year, the season of arts and crafts shows was virtually cancelled with concerns and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were no art-lovers gathered in Lititz Springs Park or Long’s Park. Craft shows in downtown Lititz and at Root’s Country Market were nixed for 2020. Even Mount Gretna remained quiet and art-less on the third weekend of August. Some organizations pivoted to hosting virtual shows.

This year promises to offer a bounty of fresh new artwork and crafts in a long-awaited season of arts and crafts festivals and shows. Let 2021 be the Year of the Arts.

“We are so excited about getting back to something like normal,” says Rick Faulkner, director of the Long’s Park Arts Festival. “For our artists, it is so important for them to be able to participate in our show. Many of them make their living exhibiting at art shows. And this show funds our summer music series.”

Linda Bell, past director of the Mount Gretna Outdoor Art Show, is working with this year’s director Kerry Royer to make a successful comeback for the popular show that transforms the quiet lakeside resort in the woods into a bustling arts festival. There will be more than cicadas in forested Mount Gretna when art-lovers gather to shop from juried artists displaying everything from oil paintings to hand-crafted designer jewelry.

“This year it will be an invitational show, giving many of our fine artists an opportunity to exhibit their work. Last year was so disappointing for everyone when we had to cancel,” says Bell, adding that they will be following all protocols that are in place at the time, and have been working on social distancing and traffic planning for the show that typically draws 10,000 to 11,000 people.

For the arts season in Lancaster County and beyond, plans are underway for shows that will be as close as possible to what they were in the past. Guidelines may change for mask-wearing and social distancing, depending on when the show is held.

“We are trimming the show a bit from 130 to 100 artists so that we can have better social distancing,” says Beth Brunner, chairperson of the Lititz Outdoor Fine Art Show. “We want everyone to be safe.”

Heart of Lancaster Arts and Craft Spring Show

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15.

Where: Root’s Country Market & Auction, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim.

What to expect: This year, the Heart of Lancaster Arts and Craft Show will have a spring show, with hundreds of juried artists and craftspersons from Pennsylvania and nearby states. There will be music and a variety of tasty food at this country show, located at one of Lancaster County’s most popular farmers markets. Held rain or shine, outdoors. Free parking and free admission for visitors.

For more info: hlcshow.com, 717-898-6297, mehobday@comcast.net.

Lititz Outdoor Fine Art Show

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31.

Where: Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz.

What to expect: One of the few shows that is strictly fine arts, with original artwork and fine art reproductions from some 100 artists, both local and out of state. The Lititz Springs Park has reserved the date, but they are also under the constraints of the pandemic and will abide by current rules. Due to the extraordinary circumstances of this year’s Lititz Outdoor Fine Art Show caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lititz Art Association reserves the right to cancel the show if deemed necessary, with the booth fee being refunded to the artists. The show committee will take appropriate measures as to reminding participants and visitors to wear masks, practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer. All artists and exhibitors are required to wear masks and practice social distancing while at the show. Admission is free to visitors.

For more info: Lititz Art Association, P.O. Box 66, Lititz, PA 17543; email lititzartassociation@gmail.com.

Lititz Rotary Craft Show

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.

Where: Downtown Lititz, Main Street, Broad Street and Lititz Springs Park

What to expect: Sponsored by the Lititz Rotary Club, this giant of a craft show may be a bit toned down for 2021 after being canceled last year. Typically, there are hundreds of crafters, with everything from pottery and dog accessories, children clothing to soaps and candles, and whimsical creations made from recycled goods. This event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lititz Rotary Club, which donates proceeds from crafters registration to community charities. Admission is free to visitors.

For more info: lititzrotary.com.

Mount Gretna Outdoor Art Show

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.

Where: Chautauqua Grounds, Mount Gretna Road, Mount Gretna.

What to expect: A two-day event with hundreds of artists, jewelry designers, sculptors, music and much more. Set in the charming tree-shaded Victorian community founded in the late 1800s as a summer resort, Mount Gretna’s original cottages surround an open-air playhouse where numerous cultural events are held. Mount Gretna attracts many visitors every summer for music, theater and a must-do visit to the local Jigger Shop for ice cream.

For more info: mtgretnaarts.com, 717-964-3270.

Long's Park Art Festival

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3 and 4, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.

Where: Long’s Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster.

What to expect: The first Art Festival in Long’s Park was held July 4, 1976, by the Lancaster County Bicentennial Committee. The Labor Day weekend show is now sponsored by the Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation. The Art Festival now welcomes thousands of visitors each year and hosts 200 juried exhibitors showcasing ceramics, painting, digital art, furniture, glass, fiber, leather, jewelry, sculpture, printmaking and more. There is an admission charge. Festival proceeds benefit the Art Festival and the foundation’s Summer Music Series, a series of summer concerts presented by award-winning musicians, offered free to the public at the Long’s Park Amphitheater.

For more info: Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation, 313 W. Liberty St, Suite 235, Lancaster, PA 17603; longspark.org; info@longspark,org; 717-735-8883.

Heart of Lancaster Arts and Craft Fall Show

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.

Where: Root’s Country Market & Auction, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim.

What to expect: A Labor Day weekend tradition, the fall Heart of Lancaster Arts and Craft Show with some 200 juried artists and craftspersons from Pennsylvania and nearby states. This year will be the 33rd anniversary of the fall show and the ninth year sponsoring a two-day event. There will be music and a variety of food at this country show, located at Root’s Market, off Route 72, just south of Manheim. Held rain or shine, outdoors. Free parking and free admission for visitors.

For more info: hlcshow.com, 717-898-6297, mehobday@comcast.net.

Landis Woods Outdoor Fine Art Show

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.

Where: Landis Woods in Neffsville, 2369 Lititz Pike, Lancaster.

What to expect: After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, Landis Woods will celebrate art in person, displayed in the beautiful wooded grounds with a smaller number of area artists. The event features music and a wine tasting by Thorn Hill Vineyards.

COVID-19 changes: Will be following any COVID-19 prevention regulations as required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health at the time.

For more info: landiswoodsartshow.org; Facebook Landis Woods Outdoor Fine Art Show @Landiswoodsartshow; 717-290-7180, ext. 3104.