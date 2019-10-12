Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2018.
The Albatwitch is a local legend that may have come down from the Susquehannock Indians, or it may be rooted in Germanic lore brought to the area by Pennsylvania Dutch immigrants according to LNP archived stories about the creature.
But what is known is that it the theme of a music and paranormal festival that will be held in the 200 block of Locust Street in Columbia this Saturday. The event is held by Columbia Creative Factory and Columbia Historic Preservation Society and features live music, lectures, trolley rides and an apple pie-eating contest.
The event schedule can be found at albatwitchday.com.
If you are planning to go, here are some things to know about the Albatwitch:
• Their main area of residence was near Chickies Rock, a heavily wooded area along the banks of the Susquehanna River about a mile or two north of town.
• It should not be confused with the Elbedritsch, which is definitely of German origins and is said to have a goat’s horns, a duck’s bill and feathers, a rabbit’s ears and hide and a squirrel’s tail.
• The Albatwitch has had sightings in Lancaster and Annville, according to albatwitchday.com.
• The creatures are often compared to Bigfoot because of their similar features — though they are much smaller.