In the middle of fields and farmland sits one of Lancaster County's hidden theater gems.

Often featuring many of the same actors one might see in a Fulton Theatre or American Music Theatre performance, Strasburg Rail Road has year-round entertainment programming tailored for each season.

This year's holiday season kicked off with "Legacy of Sleepy Hollow," a tale original to Strasburg Rail Road that explores the life of Ichabod Crane's great-great-granddaughter Isabel Crane as she navigates her family's curse.

It features sword fights and coordinated scenes with horses, and train riders get to interact with the actors in their train cars.

"Legacy of Sleepy Hollow" runs through Nov. 6.

It's certainly not the type of story one would expect to see while riding on a historic train.

But, the point of the performances is to elevate the experience of the train, says Michael Austin, the new head of entertainment at Strasburg Rail Road.

"I never look at the entertainment at the railroad as something that should really be the focus," Austin says. "Our focus as the entertainment is to heighten the train's focus and make it that much more beautiful."

Austin is a widely known actor in Lancaster's theater scene. Notably, he was a regular in the American Music Theatre's annual Christmas show, though he has performed at the Fulton Theatre and in several other local theaters.

Last year, Austin played the role of the Undertaker in last year's run of "Legacy of Sleepy Hollow" at the Strasburg Rail Road.

Austin became the head of entertainment at Strasburg Rail Road after Randall Frizado, another theater mainstay in Lancaster, left the position.

In his role, Austin wanted to help bring more theater talent to the railroad, something which was sorely needed, Austin says. Strasburg Rail Road's website mentions prior theater companies railroad actors worked with, including Sight & Sound Theatres, Dutch Apple Dinner Theater and more.

This holiday season at Strasburg Rail Road features attractions like Wine & Cheese tastings, cabaret performances, an escape room (on the train), Santa's Paradise Express, a "Night Before Christmas" reading, a Christmas tree train and more.

For those who have previously rode the "Night Before Christmas" train, the experience will be different this year.

"It's like Victorian carolers meets Pentatonix," Austin says. "We wanted to keep the Victorian feel of the event but update it a little bit, to make it a little more fun."

Entertainment will change even more next year with new shows, including a new murder-mystery, a new escape room and new stunt show, among other attractions. Strasburg Rail Road will announce the specifics at a later date.

"You can come here on any given night and have an incredible night of entertainment," Austin says.

Strasburg Rail Road's 2022 season schedule. Here's a schedule for Strasburg Rail Road's entertainment programming. Be sure to check the railroad's website at strasburgrailroad.com to make sure the event you're interested in hasn't sold out. - "Legacy of Sleepy Hollow" train ride, Thursdays through Sundays (except for Oct. 15 and 27) through Nov. 6. Rides start at 6:45 p.m. when the event runs, with additional rides at 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (there will be no 8:30 p.m. ride on Oct. 14). Tickets are $50. Recommended for kids 8 years old or older. - Wine and Cheese train rides, Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m. through Nov. 12. Tickets are $65. All participants must be 21 years old or older. - Le Train Cabaret ride at 6 p.m. on Oct. 21 (Jeff Coon) and Nov. 11 (Catherine Walker). Tickets are $70 and include a complimentary drink. All participants must be 21 years old or older. - Santa's Express train rides start Nov. 19 and continue on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 24. There will also be an extra show Friday, Nov. 25. Trains run at various times from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some dates already sold out. Check the schedule online before booking. Tickets cost $32 for adults (12+), $25 for children (2-11), children under 2 years old are free. First class seating available for an upcharge. - The Christmas Tree train rides, where you ride the train, buy a Christmas tree, and return, start Nov. 25 and run on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. through Dec. 3. Tickets cost $25 for adults (12+), $13 for children (2-11) and free for kids under 2 years old. First class options are available for an upcharge. - "Night Before Christmas" train rides run from Dec. 5-23. Some dates already sold out. Rides start at 5:30 p.m. every weekday and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Rides on the week before Christmas, and on Fridays, will be held at both 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Check the schedule before ordering tickets. Tickets cost $32 for adults (12+), or $25 for children (2-11). Kids under 2 years old are free. First class options are available for an upcharge. - The Santa Claus Limited train runs hourly from 12-3 p.m. on Dec. 2, 7-9, 14-16, 19-23. Tickets cost $27 for adults (12+), $20 for children (2-11) and free for kids under 2 years old. First class options are available for an upcharge. For more information, or to buy tickets, visit strasburgrailroad.com.