In the middle of fields and farmland sits one of Lancaster County's hidden theater gems.
Often featuring many of the same actors one might see in a Fulton Theatre or American Music Theatre performance, Strasburg Rail Road has year-round entertainment programming tailored for each season.
This year's holiday season kicked off with "Legacy of Sleepy Hollow," a tale original to Strasburg Rail Road that explores the life of Ichabod Crane's great-great-granddaughter Isabel Crane as she navigates her family's curse.
It features sword fights and coordinated scenes with horses, and train riders get to interact with the actors in their train cars.
"Legacy of Sleepy Hollow" runs through Nov. 6.
It's certainly not the type of story one would expect to see while riding on a historic train.
But, the point of the performances is to elevate the experience of the train, says Michael Austin, the new head of entertainment at Strasburg Rail Road.
"I never look at the entertainment at the railroad as something that should really be the focus," Austin says. "Our focus as the entertainment is to heighten the train's focus and make it that much more beautiful."
Austin is a widely known actor in Lancaster's theater scene. Notably, he was a regular in the American Music Theatre's annual Christmas show, though he has performed at the Fulton Theatre and in several other local theaters.
Last year, Austin played the role of the Undertaker in last year's run of "Legacy of Sleepy Hollow" at the Strasburg Rail Road.
Austin became the head of entertainment at Strasburg Rail Road after Randall Frizado, another theater mainstay in Lancaster, left the position.
In his role, Austin wanted to help bring more theater talent to the railroad, something which was sorely needed, Austin says. Strasburg Rail Road's website mentions prior theater companies railroad actors worked with, including Sight & Sound Theatres, Dutch Apple Dinner Theater and more.
This holiday season at Strasburg Rail Road features attractions like Wine & Cheese tastings, cabaret performances, an escape room (on the train), Santa's Paradise Express, a "Night Before Christmas" reading, a Christmas tree train and more.
For those who have previously rode the "Night Before Christmas" train, the experience will be different this year.
"It's like Victorian carolers meets Pentatonix," Austin says. "We wanted to keep the Victorian feel of the event but update it a little bit, to make it a little more fun."
Entertainment will change even more next year with new shows, including a new murder-mystery, a new escape room and new stunt show, among other attractions. Strasburg Rail Road will announce the specifics at a later date.
"You can come here on any given night and have an incredible night of entertainment," Austin says.