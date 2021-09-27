Just a few weeks before the pandemic caused Broadway to go dark, I saw my first big-ticket show, “Beetlejuice.”

I hadn’t seen the film since I was a kid, so I went into the production with basically fresh eyes.

It was beautiful and extravagant and silly in the best ways; Alex Brightman played a remarkable Beetlejuice, and I was thrilled to see one of the last shows with Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, the female lead character.

It was both a beautiful introduction into Broadway and a remarkable goodbye (for now), as most of the United States closed down its entertainment venues and non-essential businesses.

Last weekend – just over a year and a half later – I found myself back in New York City with a few friends. The occasion? The beloved Tony-winning Broadway musical “Hadestown.”

“Hadestown” tells the stories of Orpheus, Eurydice, Persephone and Hades as Orpheus tries to bring life to the world back during the months Persephone goes back to the Underworld to be with Hades. It’s a love story, but it’s also a sad story, as you’ll learn early on.

We arrived extra early to sightsee and shop. Our first stop was in Chinatown, where we ate at Joe’s Shanghai, a restaurant famous for its soup dumplings.

It was our first encounter in the city where having a vaccination card was essential to enter a business. Thankfully, before we left the county, I was able to make sure my friends had their vaccine cards, too.

The process to enter the restaurant was pretty painless, however. The host looked at my vaccine card and my ID and let me in with no issue.

The food was stellar, and there’s a reason they’re known for their soup dumplings.

Afterward, we left to get tea from Tiger Sugar, and admittedly it was the best Boba tea I’ve ever had. It was sweet and savory, and the tapioca bubbles were small and delicious.

Soon after, the friend group split up and I went to the Museum of Modern Art alongside my best friend. I make it a point to visit that museum once per year, and I find myself enamored with it every time. The rotating exhibits are always my favorite part.

After a trip to the Nintendo store, it was time to meet outside the Walter Kerr Theatre. There was still an hour and a half until the doors opened for the show, but my friends wanted to meet beforehand for a special occasion.

Right as my best friend took a photo of our friend and their girlfriend in front of the marquis, they pulled out a ring and proposed. This was the fourth time they had seen the show, and they wanted to make sure it was special.

Though, in a movie-like series of events, she also pulled a ring from her bag and proposed to them, too.

Before we knew it, it was time to go into the theater. Each ticketholder had to have a vaccine card and their ID to get into the theater, and masks were strictly enforced.

We had seats in the left mezzanine, which gave us a great view of the stage. The theater felt small enough that any seat would have been a good one, though.

I felt safe knowing everyone in the theater with me was vaccinated, though it did feel a little unsettling to be packed into the venue like I was one of 975 theater-loving sardines. (Broadway shows are all currently full capacity).

The show began with the showstopping Tony-winning Andre De Shields (Hermes) tip-tapping to the stage to roaring applause. I didn’t know a thing about “Hadestown” before stepping into that theater, but I knew within seconds that I’d end up adoring the show.

And, unsurprisingly, I did.

De Shields continued to be the brightest light of the performance, but I found myself also enthralled with Amber Gray (Persephone) and one of the Fates (Jewelle Blackman) with the deepest, most velvety voice I’ve ever heard.

Tom Hewitt, the stand-in for Hades (originally Patrick Page), brought a soulful, jazzy vibe to the musical. He was exemplary.

In all, the one-day New York trip was exhausting, exhilarating and fun all the same. It’s great that event venues have opened back up; it warms this new entertainment reporter’s heart.

But, now that I’ve seen two Broadway shows, I can’t reasonably stop there.

That’s how they get you.