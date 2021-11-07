To celebrate the end of their fall season, Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Ronks hosted three pumpkin drops, one of which featuring a pumpkin weighing over 1,700 pounds. 

The pumpkins were hoisted on a crane and then dropped on to a wooden platform during the farm's Pumpkin Madness Fest on Saturday.

For those wondering what it would look like to watch a 1,700 pound pumpkin splatter, listen to the Twitter videos below.

The pumpkin drop below features two 900-pound pumpkins dropped onto a car. View the video below.

Courtesy of Kathy Kornfield.

The glow pumpkin drop ended the night's pumpkin-themed festivities. Organizers filled the pumpkin with a glow-in-the-dark fluid, which splattered as the pumpkin fell to the platform. Watch the video below.

Courtesy of Kathy Kornfield.

This was just one event out of several hosted at Cherry Crest Saturday afternoon.

All events were pumpkin themed, including throwing pumpkin darts, pumpkin putt put, pumpkin smashing and more. 

And, of course, Cherry Crest's usual activities were open. Some of the farm's options included seemingly endless food stands, games like tetherball and cornhole, lots of animals to pet and feed, and many other events.

The Pumpkin Madness Festival was Cherry Crest's last operating day until spring 2022. The night ended with fireworks. 

