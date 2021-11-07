To celebrate the end of their fall season, Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Ronks hosted three pumpkin drops, one of which featuring a pumpkin weighing over 1,700 pounds.

The pumpkins were hoisted on a crane and then dropped on to a wooden platform during the farm's Pumpkin Madness Fest on Saturday.

For those wondering what it would look like to watch a 1,700 pound pumpkin splatter, listen to the Twitter videos below.

Here’s the big boy being lifted. pic.twitter.com/GDxCnBdwpl — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) November 6, 2021

Ever wonder what a 1700 pound pumpkin sounds like, splattering against a wooden platform? pic.twitter.com/8iN4LDtOXi — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) November 6, 2021

The pumpkin drop below features two 900-pound pumpkins dropped onto a car. View the video below.

Aftermath of two 900+ pound pumpkins on a car at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm. Regretfully missed the drop itself, but will see the 1700+ pound drop at 5. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/0BKi7Q6JCx — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) November 6, 2021

The glow pumpkin drop ended the night's pumpkin-themed festivities. Organizers filled the pumpkin with a glow-in-the-dark fluid, which splattered as the pumpkin fell to the platform. Watch the video below.

This was just one event out of several hosted at Cherry Crest Saturday afternoon.

All events were pumpkin themed, including throwing pumpkin darts, pumpkin putt put, pumpkin smashing and more.

Also here’s a girl showing her strength against two pumpkins at Cherry Crest. pic.twitter.com/hdXu5RxCgB — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) November 6, 2021

Throwing pumpkin darts at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm today during its Pumpkin Madness Fest. pic.twitter.com/ULTkIsJT7d — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) November 6, 2021

And, of course, Cherry Crest's usual activities were open. Some of the farm's options included seemingly endless food stands, games like tetherball and cornhole, lots of animals to pet and feed, and many other events.

Have you ever seen anything happier than this goat basking in the sunlight? pic.twitter.com/8Yx6v0wnuK — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) November 6, 2021

I hope this goat in particular has a great day. pic.twitter.com/wN8DOa3bk2 — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) November 6, 2021

Kiddos feeding kids at Cherry Crest. pic.twitter.com/q8iiNbMx4b — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) November 6, 2021

The Pumpkin Madness Festival was Cherry Crest's last operating day until spring 2022. The night ended with fireworks.