The Fulton Theatre's upcoming production of Rodger and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" is no small feat.

It's the largest production the theater has ever had, even bigger than 2016's massive production of "Beauty and the Beast." In this upcoming show, which kicks off Thursday, Nov. 9, nothing is small, no detail left out.

Costume designer Travis M. Grant, a Maine native, spent over 2,000 hours lovingly making sure every button is in its place, every detail fawned over.

In the end, Grant boasts a collection of over 900 costume elements that he personally designed, costing nearly $140,000.

“I had all of this time to keep touching these clothes and working on them and loving them," Grant says. "This is easily the most ornate show I’ve ever designed, because it’s trims on top of trims and buttons, individually placed rhinestones, individually placed strands of ostrich feature that really lend layers and layers and layers of texture, color and depth to this clothing.”

You’ll hear me intermittently gasp and say wow through these videos. I tried to be quiet but alas, set me up with pretty clothes and I’m going to be starstruck. Some of the details around the Fulton’s upcoming Cinderella. pic.twitter.com/grpJ4Sv0LH — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) November 5, 2021

This production of "Cinderella" was scheduled to be the Fulton's Christmas show in 2020, but was rescheduled to summer 2021 because of COVID-19. The Fulton decided to do it as 2021's Christmas show instead, in collaboration with the Maine State Music Theater.

The Fulton's production was heavily inspired by the 1997 "Cinderella" adaptation that features singer Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother.

Cinderella's big, blue ballgown, however, is actually inspired by Kenneth Branagh's 2015 adaptation of Cinderella featuring Lily James.

(Story continues after the photo collection below).

Grant says he spoke with each of the Fulton's "Cinderella" cast and learned about their heritage so he could put elements of all the actors into their costumes.

There are a lot of first- and second-generation cast members in this production, "which is beautiful," Grant says. "So, they are so incredibly close to their heritage that it's special to be able to incorporate these parts."

"Their families will see it and say, 'We are represented. No matter where we are from, we are seen, and we are represented for the beauty of who we are'," says Grant.

The progression of rags to riches for Cinderella, featuring half of the most beautiful dress I’ve ever seen, hence the gasps and wows. Normally I’d edit that out but my heart is so full at the amount of detail in the skirt of Cinderella’s dress. pic.twitter.com/cAQIpCmu27 — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) November 5, 2021

Chinese-American actor Manna Nichols plays Cinderella in this production, and many of her costumes incorporate elements of Chinese symbolism in them.

For instance, Cinderella's wedding dress has plum tree blossoms embroidered on it, which symbolizes beauty and strength through adversity. "It's the harbinger of spring after a hard winter," Grant says.

Nichols' hair pieces include a blue lotus flower and a carp, which when put together, symbolizes a man and a woman in love, Grant says.

Cinderella’s actor, Manna Nichols, is Chinese-American, so all of her costumes and dresses have touches that nod to her heritage, said Travis M. Grant. These plum blossoms are embroidered on to her wedding dress. pic.twitter.com/Y6moLQ89ra — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) November 5, 2021

“One small thing makes all the difference for an actor," Grant says. "These little touches are my love letter to this cast, and to theater and design in general."

The Fairy Godmother, Ann Eliza Canning-Skinner, comes from Nigerian descent, so her costumes incorporate Nigeria's national flower, the yellow trumpet, in its designs, Grant says.

Each of the custom-made garments for this show include details like this that represent the actors wearing the costumes.

Natural hair and textured wigs. There are probably 100 wigs in this show, and they found it important to include wigs featuring all types of hair. pic.twitter.com/UdWn5zhpyB — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) November 5, 2021

Even the wigs, made and styled by Kevin S. Foster, of Virginia, were made custom for each of the actors. It was important to those in the design department to make sure that everything was authentic and made sense for the given actor.

"A lot of times, musical theater gets whitewashed and hair gets smoothed and things get erased from the story of who these people are," Grant says as he gestures towards textured-hair wigs.

In all, there are about 200 full looks in the Fulton's production of "Cinderella," with countless details incorporated into each design.

Details upon details upon details for the costuming in the Fulton’s upcoming production of Cinderella. pic.twitter.com/LfvYfzpozs — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) November 5, 2021

"You can see the show every night of the run, and you still won't have seen everything," Grant says.

After the Fulton's run of "Cinderella," the costumes will be cleaned and sent to Massachusetts for another production of "Cinderella" in 2022.

"Cinderella" at the Fulton Theatre runs through Sunday, Jan 2, 2022. Tickets range from $29 to $75, depending on seating.

"The whole show has just been a wonderful process," Grant says. "I love it. I love everything I've been able to do."

And, if there's one thing Grant wants you to take from the show, it's that anything can happen, and that life contains a few fairy tale elements, here and there.

"This is proof that anything is possible," Grant says. "We are creating a magical fairy tale world in the middle of a global pandemic, which tells us that magic is real."