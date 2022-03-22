Not only can Skyler Maxey-Wert dance — he proved to the United States last night that he can sing, too.

Maxey-Wert's "American Idol" audition premiered Monday night. He says that after he posted a video of himself singing on social media, Brandon Boyd, lead singer of rock band Incubus, reached out and told him to audition for the show.

He went before judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan and sang "For All We Know" by Donny Hathaway. The judges gave him a standing ovation after he finished.

(Story continues after video).

"You have brought us an element we have never experienced, and I don't think your trip was in vain," Richie says after the audition.

Maxey-Wert currently lives in Dresden, Germany as he works as a second soloist at the Semperoper Ballett. He grew up in Lancaster and has attended the Lancaster School of Ballet and has worked with Viktor Yeliohin International Ballet Academy on productions of "The Nutcracker."

"You're holding these notes, and you're making them tangible moments," Bryan says to Maxey-Wert. "And then there's this professional dancer in there, too."

The judges talked about how Maxey-Wert would be a force to be reckoned with if he were to both sing and dance on stage.

"What a gift to 'American Idol,'" Richie says. "We are so happy that we found you."

At the end of the audition, the judges unanimously voted to send Maxey-Wert to Hollywood for the next phase of competition.

Maxey-Wert's friends and family watched the successful audition, and celebrated together, at a watch party at 551 West on King Street in Lancaster city Monday.

Stay updated with LNP|LancasterOnline as we follow Maxey-Wert through his journey with "American Idol."