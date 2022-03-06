There’s somewhat of a running joke, bordering on established fact, that Wes Anderson always makes the same movie.

Of course that’s not literally true. Each of the eccentric and talented director’s 10 feature films have their own characters and stories.

But still, one can’t help but notice how all of Anderson’s movies seem oddly familiar.

For one, most of Anderson’s films feature an ensemble cast with the same recurring group of actors: Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Jason Schwartzman, Frances McDormand, Adrien Brody, Jeff Goldblum, Willem Dafoe, Tilda Swinton and Edward Norton, among others.

Then there’s Anderson’s distinctive visual style, which counterintuitively emphasizes flat angles and unique color palettes. Each of his films also has a deadpan sense of humor with characters dryly delivering comical dialogue with stone faces.

And for the most part, almost all of Anderson’s movies are buoyed by distinctive soundtracks that heavily rely on 1960s and ’70s rock music, which, quite frankly, are pretty killer.

Anderson’s most recent film, “The French Dispatch,” is no different. And that’s the problem.

“The French Dispatch” isn’t a bad movie — Anderson has never made one of those. And as long as he continues to stick to the same formula, it’s doubtful he ever will.

My problem with the film is that I couldn’t help but feel I had seen it before. The same actors, with that same cheeky tone, reading the same acerbic dialogue.

It all felt the same.

And when you compare it to Anderson’s best movies, “The Darjeeling Limited” and “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou,” “The French Dispatch” simply doesn’t compare.

So why does Anderson keep repeating the same formula?

He’s the victim of something we might as well call the Steven Soderbergh Dilemma.

Soderbergh, also an excellent director, has similarly never made a truly daring leap throughout his three-decade filmmaking career. In a 2013 interview with Vulture, he explained how he believed it was better to be No. 2 forever than No. 1 briefly.

“Just make stuff and don’t agonize over it,” Soderbergh said. “Stop worrying about being No. 1. I see a lot of people getting paralyzed by the response to their work, the imagined result. It’s like playing a Jedi mind trick on yourself. … That’s the way I’ve always approached films, the way I approach everything. Just make ’em.”

On the one hand, what Soderbergh described is an admirable mentality for a creative mind to have. Don’t be too hung up on your own legacy. Just create what you want to create.

But it’s also a somewhat disappointing mindset, in large part because Soderbergh — and Anderson, for that matter — could probably be much better if they ever took on projects that challenged them in ways they’ve refused to allow themselves to be tested so far.

There’s no real reason why Anderson’s distinctive visual style couldn’t work in a totally different genre, like horror or action or something else. Or, perhaps, he could drop the sardonic tone and try making a more serious, thoughtful film. There are plenty of successful directors who chose to leave their comfort zones and found out that the other side wasn’t so scary.

It’s selfish, I suppose, to expect creators to explore realms outside of their comfort zones for our own entertainment. You could argue that Anderson’s movies are like gifts. We can choose to appreciate them or not, but we’re not in a position to make demands. He clearly wants to work within the confines of what he’s comfortable doing and, if we get tired of his shtick, no one is forcing us to watch his films.

And it should be mentioned that Anderson has taken forays into films geared toward slightly younger audiences with “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “Isle of Dogs,” though neither of those felt like radical departures from other movies he’s made.

But it’s been 26 years since Anderson’s feature debut, “Bottle Rocket,” was first released. And you have to wonder: When will he finally push himself in a new direction? Will he ever?

Of course, that brings with it the risk of failure. And for Anderson, perhaps the chance of being No. 1 briefly isn’t worth the possibility of not being No. 2 forever.

“The French Dispatch” is available to rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vudu, YouTube and Google Play.

Erik Yabor is an LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.