American Music Theatre issued a statement in light of rock and roll singer Bobby Rydell's death on Tuesday.

Rydell was set to perform at American Music Theatre in September, alongside Frankie Avalon and Fabian, as part of Dick Fox's Golden Boys.

American Music Theatre has not yet announced plans for ticketholders for this show. People from the box office will notify ticketholders after they've talked with Avalon and Fabian's teams, according to its statement.

"We’re terribly saddened to learn of the passing of a wonderful friend, family man, and performer. A genuine class act, on stage and off, and a true fan and supporter of the music, Bobby could be found in the audience here, as often as in front of it. His presence will be missed so very much. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Linda, his entire family, and his enormous band of friends and fans," American Music Theatre says on its landing page for the concert.

As of Wednesday afternoon, tickets are still on sale for the show on Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. Tickets range from $69 to $89.

For more information, visit amtshows.com/golden-boys.