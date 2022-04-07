Local fans of WWE wrestling may have seen a part of Lancaster County during WrestleMania, wrestling's biggest event, on April 2 and 3.

Lititz-based company Atomic helped to make the huge LED neon WrestleMania logo sign, according to a recent social media post.

Atomic, who recently made headlines for constructing part of the set for the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI, shared details from the experience on Facebook.

“This year WWE wanted to create the largest WrestleMania logo ever built for WrestleMania 38," says Atomic project manager Zak Keller in an email with LNP|LancasterOnline. "So, we did just that. We started with a design concept from WWE and eventually created the finished design using; 1,437 video tiles, 1,200 linear feet of LED neon, 5,780 square feet of hand-finished aluminum fascia, 3,280 lighting control channels."

Atomic worked with several other companies to bring the plan to completion, including WWE, Jason Robinson Design, StageCo Staging Group, Screenworks NEP, ARS Entertainment Rigging, 4Wall, Upstaging Inc., IPG York, Theta Consulting, and Bassett Industries, says Keller.

"The final structure enclosed a volume of 48,800 cubic feet; equal to exactly two Boeing 747s," Keller says. "The interactive elements of the design played the critical role of the entranceway for the WWE Superstars to make their way to the main ring. We’re humbled by the opportunity to custom fabricate large-scale set elements for WWE and cannot thank our team enough for their hard work and dedication."

Atomic also built four LED signs for wrestling events leading up to WrestleMania.

This year's WrestleMania was held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The two-night event featured anticipated matches between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn (with some help of fellow "Jackass" co-star Wee Man) and AJ Styles and Edge.

The tweet below features footage from the Styles and Edge match, with Atomic's WrestleMania LED sign clear in the background.