Every music lover can find a concert worth seeing in Lancaster County this August.

If you love music festivals, Tellus360 will host its Tellus3City Fest event featuring more than 35 performances from local, or close-to-the-area artists, including The Ocean Blue and Big Fat Meanies. There's also the Lancaster Strummerjam 2022, which honors The Clash founder, guitarist and vocalist Joe Strummer, featuring several artists and bands.

Weird Al Yankovic will host a vocally stripped-down performance at the American Music Theatre. He’ll play mostly original songs, not the parodies that kickstarted his music career.

And, for those who love cover bands, there are quite a few shows in store for you. Motley Crue tribute Shout At the Devil and Rage Against the Machine tribute Age Against the Machine will perform at Phantom Power, and you can also catch a Talking Heads' David Byrne cover act at Grater Park.

Here are 50 concerts in Lancaster County to check out this August.

Aug. 2

- Rock band mewithoutYou will perform on Aug. 2 and 3 at Phantom Power at 7 p.m. as part of its "Farewell Tour." Tickets are $35 in advance, or $40 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 18 years old or older. More info.

Aug. 4

- Brass outfit the Lancaster British Brass Band will perform at the Highland Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Eight-piece ensemble The Chandler Travis Philharmonic will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. More info.

Aug. 5

- Tellus360 will host music festival Tellus3City Fest from Aug. 5 to 7, featuring more than 35 performances from local musicians. Some of the bands in attendance will include indie pop band The Ocean Blue, ska band Big Fat Meanies and rock band THE. Tickets are $15 for general admission on Friday or Saturday, $10 for general admission on Sunday, or $30 for a weekend pass. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

Aug. 6

- Folk band Big Sky Quartet will perform at the Charles Frey Park at the Shoppes at Belmont at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

- Jazz/swing band Anna Alexander Trio will perform at New Holland Community Park at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

- Motley Crue cover band Shout at the Devil will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Rage Against the Machine cover band Age Against the Machine will open the show. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- Classic rock band Fierce will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

Aug. 7

- Yacht rock band 3 Hour Tour will perform at Fuhrman Park at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

- Blues artist Vieux Farka Toure will perform at Long's Park at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge, though donations are encouraged. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

- Parody artist Weird Al Yankovic will perform at the American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. This will not be his usual set of parody songs, however. For the most part, all songs will be originals from Yankovic. Comedian Emo Philips will open the show. Yankovic will perform on Aug. 6, too, though the show sold out. Tickets range from $59 to $79. Concertgoers must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show. More info.

Aug. 12

- Roots band Mark DeRose & the Dreadnoughts will perform at Nissley Vineyards at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- Dream pop band Holy Wave will perform at Tellus360 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $13 in advance, or $15 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- Country artist Tracy Lawrence will perform at the American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $39 to $59. More info.

- Grateful Dead cover band Dancing Bears will perform two sets at Phantom Power starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $17 in advance, or $20 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

Aug. 13

- Rock band The Werks will perform at the Columbia Animal Shelter at 6 p.m. Tickets are pay-what-you-can. Bring lawn chairs. More info.

- Bluegrass outfit Summit Hill Bluegrass will perform at Huffnagle Park at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

- Punk rock band A Giant Dog will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $18 the day-of. More info.

- Country rock artist Elisha Grant will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

Aug. 14

- Deathcore metal band Filth will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 7 p.m. Metal band My Own Will, and metalcore bands Until the Dead Walk and Autumn Lies Buried will open the show. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 the day-of. More info.

- Christian rock artist Mac Powell will perform at American Music Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets are $37. More info.

- Cajun/zydeco outfit Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Express will perform at Long's Park at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge, though donations are encouraged. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

Aug. 16

- Talking Heads/David Byrne tribute act Start Making Sense will perform at Grater Park at 6:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

- Indie rock band Fox Royale will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

Aug. 17

- Celtic artist Charlie Zahm will perform at the New Holland Community Park at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

Aug. 18

- Jazz outfit The Wave Quartet will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 6 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance, or $10 the day-of. More info.

- Classic pop artist Johnny Mathis will perform at the American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $85 to $115. More info.

- Power rock band Sun Not Yellow will host its "A Hip New Hell" album release party at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Indie rock band Sleepy Limbs and rock band Grocer will open the show. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 18 years old or older. More info.

Aug. 19

- Pop/rock band Screamin Daisys will perform at Marion Court Room at 5 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Funk band 3rd Power Family Soul will perform at Nissley Vineyards at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- Metallica tribute band The Four Horsemen will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

Aug. 20

- Rock/country band Fast Lane will perform at Strasburg Community Park at 6:30 p.m. There is no cover charge, though donations are welcomed. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

- Country/bluegrass singer Conrad Fisher will perform at New Holland Community Park at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

- Guitarist Gretchen Menn will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 7:30 p.m. Guitarist Nili Brosh and Americana artist Bailey Run will open the show. Tickets range from $17 to $25. More info.

Aug. 21

- Phantom Power will host the Lancaster Strummerjam 2022, which celebrates the life of The Clash founder, vocalist and guitarist Joe Strummer starting at 1 p.m. It will feature performances from bands like Jet Silver, Vinegar Creek Constituency, the Ogham Stones, the Jellybricks and more. Proceeds will go to the Joe Strummer Foundation, which helps to bring people together and provide music and instruments for those in need. Tickets cost $10. Concertgoers under 21 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. More info.

- Classic surf rock band The Beach Boys will perform at the American Music Theatre at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets for the 2 p.m. show are sold out. Tickets range from $69 to $89. More info.

- Patriotic band Rohrerstown Band will perform at Fuhrman Park at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

- Brass outfit Big Boy Brass will perform on Tellus360's rooftop at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- Celtic outfit Cherish the Ladies will perform at Long's Park at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge, though donations are encouraged. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

Aug. 22

- Indie folk artists Swatkins + Moorea Masa will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

Aug. 23

- Multi-genre band Golden Shoals will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Singer-songwriters Jordan Rast and Monica de Vitry will open the show. Tickets are $15. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older. More info.

Aug. 25

- Soul/folk singer-songwriter Amos Lee will perform at the American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia soul singer-songwriter Mutlu will open the show. Tickets range from $39 to $59. More info.

- Multi-genre vocalist Calli Graver will host her album release party at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. More info.

Aug. 26

- Lancaster funk/R&B dance band Pocketful O' Soul will perform at Marion Court Room at 5 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Rock trio Whose Hands Are These? will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 8 p.m. Indie artist Tyler Burkhart and indie pop group Well Wisher will open the show. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 the day-of. More info.

Aug. 27

- Neo-soul/hip-hop artist Animal Wolf will hold his album release show at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 8 p.m. Rapper Frostbyt3, hip-hop artist Jon Bolds and lo-fi hip-hop artist Arory will open the show. Tickets are $15. All band proceeds will be donated to the National Network for Abortion Funds. More info.

- Led Zeppelin tribute band Flying Circus will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 the day-of. More info.

- Celtic band Fire in the Glen will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

Aug. 28

- Blues artist Devon Gilfillian will perform at Long's Park at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge, though donations are encouraged. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. More info.

Aug. 30

- Folk-pop singer Lauren Balthrop and Americana artist Violet Bell will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. More info.