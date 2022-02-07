I was pretty sure I was done with Zoom before 2020 was even over.

Outside of a few live shows and interviews, the service everyone used to stay connected during the early months of the pandemic wore on me almost instantly. Why then, now at the beginning of 2022, do I still get giddy at the thought of opening the program every one or two weeks?

Two words: Record Chat.

In April 2020, my cousin Joey, along with five of his high school friends – Scott, Anthony, Kevin and brothers Nick and Peter – began what was then a weekly, online free-form conversation about music. Someone would pick an album, and then the next week, each person would give a review and a number score between one and 10. The group of friends had mostly met on the Emmaus High School swim team, keeping in touch through college and beyond.

In these first few months, albums varied wildly, with anything from A Tribe Called Quest to King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard popping up for discussions’ sake. In October, a funny thing happened – due mostly to scheduling conflicts, their friend Kevin couldn’t make the Zoom calls anymore, so Joey thought to call me, a rabid fan of music who is also named Kevin. I was familiar with the four other guys through the closeness of my extended family. When Joey’s family had gatherings growing up, we’d exchange the same sort of pleasantries that you would have with a cousin’s friends at a party.

My joining couldn’t have come at a better time, structurally – instead of random albums, the group would follow a proper theme, forcing the participants to think a little further out of their respective comfort zones. That first theme of “film soundtracks” was a rich vein to begin with, as Prince’s “Batman” soundtrack rubbed shoulders with Han Zimmer’s “Gladiator” score and my inaugural pick, Talking Heads’ iconic “Stop Making Sense” soundtrack.

Anyone with a longtime group of friends knows that you can very easily go in circles if you’re not careful. I love my friends dearly, but I am sure they are absolutely sick of me talking about Steely Dan or NRBQ whenever I get the chance. Joining this “new” group allowed me a chance not only to expose myself to music I didn’t know or had forgotten, but it also allowed me to take in the musical theories of people with different tastes than me.

Nearly a year and a half later, we have, impossibly, kept this thing going, although now it is maybe more insular than ever. There is a dedicated Whatsapp chat filled with homemade memes that only five other people would even want to understand. There are “offerings,” nonsensical doctrines like “Joey’s Gift Points” which allows us to go back and add or subtract a point from past scores. There’s even a full-blown group deity, The Wheel, which we rely on to pick the order of reviews, themes and anything else that requires multiple choices.

Themes have continued to evolve, as well. We’ve done “final albums,” “albums by female rappers,” “music to take on a journey through space” and the current theme, with rules so complex that I won’t waste space elaborating on them — “Anthony’s House of Game Vol. 1: Shadow Round.”

In the last year and a half, I’ve watched these five longtime friends become closer despite their distance, with Nick in New York, Anthony in Washington, D.C., and the others scattered around Pennsylvania. I’m happy to say that I seem to have been ingratiated in this clique as well. Since October 2020, we’ve gathered for a summer camping trip and now two yuletide White Elephant vinyl record exchanges. Hilariously, when we’ve attempted in-person reviews at these meetups, they never seem to be as fun as when we’re on Zoom in our own living rooms.

This week’s album? A little gem called “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan.” What number out of 10 would you score it? And most importantly, what would you say about it, if given the chance and a rapt audience of five to hear you say it?

So, yes, I would throw Zoom in a fire if it were not a digital application immune to flame, but I must give thanks at least for this one recurring instance. If there ever is a “post-pandemic,” I can absolutely see us continuing this chat long into the future.

Here’s to hoping the other Kevin doesn’t come looking for his spot back anytime soon.

