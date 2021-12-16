After two actors in "Cinderella" tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, a Fulton Theatre spokesperson said the rest of the cast tested negative for the virus Thursday morning.

That means that as of Thursday afternoon, weekend performances of the production are still a go, says Fulton Theatre spokesperson Eric Pugh.

The Fulton asks that actors still quarantine in their apartments, as they will be tested again Friday, Pugh says. Actors have quarantined in their apartments since Tuesday, when two actors tested positive for COVID-19.

The actors who tested positive for COVID-19 will be out of the production for the rest of its run, Pugh says. None of the affected actors were leads.

The Fulton plans to use other actors to cover for the ones who can't be there, Pugh says.

Four performances of "Cinderella," from Tuesday to Thursday, were canceled because of the positive test results of two cast members. Those two actors will continue to quarantine for two weeks.

As part of the Fulton's contract with the Actors' Equity Association, all cast members are required to be tested for COVID-19 three times per week and be fully vaccinated. The Fulton Theatre has also hired a COVID-19 manager to coordinate testing among the actors and crew.

To make up for the canceled shows, the Fulton added two shows: One on Sunday evening, and one on Jan. 2, the production's last day. The box office contacted ticketholders to reschedule.

The cancellations had no impact on "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol," the theater's Studio Series show also running now. There is no overlap between the cast in "Cinderella" and "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol."

There is some overlap between the actors in "Cinderella" and "Snow White," the Family Series show running now. But since actors tested negative for COVID-19, "Snow White" shows will not be affected.