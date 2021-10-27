Kate Hopkins, as Isabel Crane, narrates the story, as Strasburg Railroad Productions presents Legacy of Sleepy Hollow: Not Everything Dies, which takes you on a 30 minute train ride through the farmlands of Lancaster County Thursday Oct. 14, 2021.
Randall Frizado wanted to do something the Strasburg Rail Road has never done before: An original Halloween production — on a train.
And thus, "The Legacy of Sleepy Hollow" was born.
In this production, you learn about what happens after "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" ends. It's told from the perspective of Isabel Crane, the great-great granddaughter of Ichabod Crane, the protagonist from the famous 1820 Washington Irving novel.
The Strasburg Rail Road has wanted to do an event like this for a long time, Frizado says.
"Once I got the opportunity to sink my teeth into it, it became a really cool possibility," Frizado says. "The railroad put the tools in place to make it happen."
Frizado, with 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry, directed and produced the event. The script for the Strasburg Rail Road's production is original, so you won't see an event exactly like this elsewhere.
When the event starts, charismatic undertaker Mr. S. DeCat (a play on "scaredy cat") takes the stage.
DeCat's is played by Michael J. Austin, who is no stranger to theater productions: he has performed internationally and locally. During a recent Friday night production, several train passengers recognized him from the American Music Theatre's Christmas production. Austin played the Mayor of Strasburg in the Strasburg Rail Road's event called "The Great Diamond Heist" with much adoration, so his talents were tapped for this project, too.
More than anything, Frizado and Austin said they want those riding the train to have a good time. "It's literally a spooky, fabulous extravaganza," Austin says.
After the undertaker charms the audience, Isabel Crane then tells you about the curse put upon her family, and vows to put an end to it. Visitors are then guided on a train, which goes from the railroad to its end in Paradise, just about 4 miles away. The ride lasts about 45 minutes.
The train stops several times to show scenes outdoors, including horseback sword fights and graveyard standoffs.
