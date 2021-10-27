Randall Frizado wanted to do something the Strasburg Rail Road has never done before: An original Halloween production — on a train.

And thus, "The Legacy of Sleepy Hollow" was born.

In this production, you learn about what happens after "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" ends. It's told from the perspective of Isabel Crane, the great-great granddaughter of Ichabod Crane, the protagonist from the famous 1820 Washington Irving novel.

Isabel Crane, the great-great granddaughter of Ichabod Crane, at the Strasburg Rail Road on Friday. pic.twitter.com/3Dnr0KooqA — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 25, 2021

The Strasburg Rail Road has wanted to do an event like this for a long time, Frizado says.

"Once I got the opportunity to sink my teeth into it, it became a really cool possibility," Frizado says. "The railroad put the tools in place to make it happen."

Frizado, with 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry, directed and produced the event. The script for the Strasburg Rail Road's production is original, so you won't see an event exactly like this elsewhere.

Went to the @StrasburgRR on Friday to experience “The Legacy of Sleepy Hollow.” Here’s the undertaker telling you why you should experience this event in person. pic.twitter.com/VFn9QKl8NW — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 25, 2021

When the event starts, charismatic undertaker Mr. S. DeCat (a play on "scaredy cat") takes the stage.

DeCat's is played by Michael J. Austin, who is no stranger to theater productions: he has performed internationally and locally. During a recent Friday night production, several train passengers recognized him from the American Music Theatre's Christmas production. Austin played the Mayor of Strasburg in the Strasburg Rail Road's event called "The Great Diamond Heist" with much adoration, so his talents were tapped for this project, too.

More than anything, Frizado and Austin said they want those riding the train to have a good time. "It's literally a spooky, fabulous extravaganza," Austin says.

The naturally charming Michael Austin as the Undertaker at Strasburg Rail Road’s latest production. pic.twitter.com/BYrzeHL2vx — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 25, 2021

After the undertaker charms the audience, Isabel Crane then tells you about the curse put upon her family, and vows to put an end to it. Visitors are then guided on a train, which goes from the railroad to its end in Paradise, just about 4 miles away. The ride lasts about 45 minutes.

The train stops several times to show scenes outdoors, including horseback sword fights and graveyard standoffs.

And if you haven’t been on one of the Strasburg Rail Road’s trains… they’re quite beautiful. pic.twitter.com/45S3euhYQ6 — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 25, 2021

To know more, you'll have to see the show.

There are a few more showings of "The Legacy of Sleepy Hollow" before it leaves for the season.

Tickets are $30 for general admission. Showings continue Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-6. The show is recommended for those ages 8 and up, though when we went, there were a few younger kids in attendance.

For more information, visit strasburgrailroad.com/special-events/legacy-of-sleepy-hollow/.