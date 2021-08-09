When I heard that Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga were performing at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 5, I leapt at the chance to dust off my overnight bag and head to the Big Apple.

This was no ordinary concert. Besides “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” bringing together two musical legends born 60 years apart, it was also a birthday celebration for Bennett, who turned 95 on Aug. 3. (The duo also performed a show on Bennett’s birthday proper.)

Also of note: once inside the venue, everyone’s cell phone was locked in a Yondr pouch during the show to prevent any recording. Bennett and Gaga aren’t the only performers making use of these pouches, which promise to create “phone-free spaces” for performers. Jack White and Alicia Keys have used them too, as well as comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle. The benefits range from protecting artists’ material to allowing audience members to stay in the moment versus viewing the show through their screen.

Better yet: I could just hop on Amtrak to get there. Here’s what train travel looked like from Lancaster to New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how using Yondr pouches affected the audience experience at the show.

On track

Part scenic, part grit, with a stress level of near zero, train travel never disappoints. Being attached to the train whistle as it races across the landscape, politely demanding the right of way, brings nostalgia to the fore. Catching the train in Lancaster to New York City is easy, convenient, and affordable with several trains departing daily; the journey is about three hours. Tickets start at $50 each way. Amtrak requires mask wearing in the station and on the train, which most people complied with. I chose coach class, and the seats were wide and comfy; window seats have a plug-in to charge electronic devices. Restrooms were spacious and clean. The Quiet Car was exactly that, with the soothing jostle of the train leading to a near Zen experience.

I stayed at Hotel Edison based on reviews, price, and its Times Square location—a one-mile walk from the New York Moynihan Train Station and a 10-minute walk to the concert venue. The city was bustling with mostly-masked tourists from around the world. A shopkeeper shared with me how “peaceful” the city streets had been during the pandemic, up until last month when the city opened up again. But, she hastened to add, “We are all glad to get back to work.”

Walking to my hotel I was struck with how loud and insistent the city is, with car horns blaring, jack hammers turning concrete into dust, the dizzying variety of gigantic digital billboards, people talking, singing, arguing, laughing—the richness of foreign languages and cultures bubbling like mitochondrial stew on the stove of humanity. Ah yes, New York City.

Out Yondr

Radio City Music Hall’s 6,105 red velvet seats have been vacant for over year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But each one of those seats was eagerly occupied Aug. 3 and 5 for the union “One Last Time” of two Italian-American, New York-native superstars.

The Aug. 3 show marked the second live performance the iconic venue since the pandemic shutdown. (The Tribeca Film Festival in June, featuring a documentary by comedian Chappelle, was the first. That event used Yondr pouches, too.)

As our tickets stated, everyone had to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the door; few wore masks in the venue. The next check-in was at a long Yondr table with several young, chipper Yondr staff in the ready to slip our phones—put on silent—into a locked Yondr pouch for the show. People didn’t seem to balk at the idea of a phone-free evening.

Our tickets said the artists required the Yondr pouches for the show. Later we were told the show was being recorded for a television special to air this fall.

Made of a neoprene-like fabric and about 9 inches long, the Yondr pouch has a magnetic button at the top that secures the device inside. There were a few Yondr Unlocking Stations inside the lobby, where guests could get a quick fix—and photo—and Yondr staff locked up the device before leaving the area.

Being phoneless seemed to make people interact more. People I spoke with were all in favor of the Yondr pouch. “It’s kinda nice to unplug—it makes it special,” said Rob Rosato of New York City, who had attended the first “One Last Time” show earlier in the week.

“I love it, as it gives me an excuse not to keep up with the Jones’,” said Ryan Russikoff of Brooklyn. “It makes it more special for the release of the songs in October on her new album.”

But one woman, whose Yondr pouch wouldn’t fit in her tiny, sparkly purse, was more skeptical saying “there’s got to be a better way” to protect the show’s content.

Once the show was over, and we filed toward the exit, Yondr staff stood by with a magnetic release disk and a basket to catch the pouches. We left knowing we had been fully present for an extraordinary event.

MORE ABOUT YONDR Yondr has been around since 2014. It uses a patented system to create phone-free spaces for artists, educators, organizations, and individuals, according to their website. They also make signal-blocking bandanas and sleeves to tuck your phone into for privacy. They cost $30 to $35.