'We’re all about compliance': a glimpse of a Lancaster Parking Authority officer's shift during street sweeping

You never forget your first street sweeping ticket.

The low rumble of the sweeper inching down the street, the initial panic that gives way to the peace at the sound of that subtle rip of a piece of paper. The indignity is instantaneous and goes through cycles - “I cannot be wrong! Oh wait, is it the second Tuesday? Well, they didn’t HAVE to do that...”

Outside of a few other select professions, it is difficult to fathom a job that regularly unites all levels of society against it. Everyone hates getting tickets, of course, but it is hard to watch even a stranger getting a ticket without thinking that they are somehow in the right. against these alleged ticket tyrants. In the six years I have lived in Lancaster city, I’ve received at least three street sweeping tickets, and though I knew deep down that I had earned them, it’s difficult not to feel as though you’ve been wronged in some way.

To better understand the perspective of the Lancaster Parking Authority (LPA), I took a ride-along on the first part of a morning shift of street sweeping on Wednesday, Mar. 23, with enforcer Joe Yarnell and executive director Larry Cohen.

We departed from the downtown LPA office to what Yarnell refers to as “the numbers route” -- the area in the southwestern part of the city with Sixth street, Fifth street and so on. This is right on the edge of county territory, which is off-limits for enforcement. Yarnell pulls his car into position behind the sweeper around 8:24 a.m., ready for the delicate dance the sweeper and driver coordinate for the rest of the workday.

For the average city resident, the importance of street sweeping is easily overlooked when enforcement is the most visible aspect of the process. However, according to Cohen, when the LPA stopped enforcing street sweeping during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount of trash buildup quickly led to an infestation of rats and other varmints in the city streets, leading to complaints to city hall and eventually the return of enforcement.

While the sweeper is driven by a Public Works employee, the LPA handles all other aspects of parking enforcement. As recently as five years ago, a police officer would be the one writing parking tickets, then those who received a ticket would go to the city treasury to pay for it and visit city hall to complain about it.

Now, it is more or less a one-stop parking shop.

According to Cohen, the LPA receives 10% of enforcement revenue, and enforcers like Yarnell are not subject to a quota, nor are there financial incentives to write the tickets.

“We’re all about compliance, we don’t want enforcement,” Cohen says. “We want folks to pay for the meters, we don’t want them to get tickets.”

Nevertheless, there was enough enforcement to be done during the ride-along that a second LPA car intersected on our route, working in tandem with Yarnell on streets with numerous unmoved cars. It all happens in a matter of moments – the sweeper does its unnatural turn around a parked car, Yarnell pulls up behind and runs out, quickly inserts the license plate number onto his handheld device, prints the ticket and runs back to his car.

The speed of it all leaves no room for conversation, which is by design. As I thought back on instances where I tried in vain to reason with parking enforcers, I was struck by how brusque the encounters felt.

It turns out that this is on purpose.

“With regards to training, as Joe knows, we spend a significant time training our folks in de-escalation,” Cohen says. “A core part of that training is to spend the least amount of time possible engaging with someone, while still giving them the information they’re asking for or need. Sometimes there’s a misinterpretation of that, so it may come off as, ‘I got a ticket and the guy was rude to me, he walked away.’

“ It proves out that the longer you engage in conversation over a heated item like getting a citation, it can escalate, number one. Number two, they have a job, they’ve got to keep moving, and as you can see, it’s a very fast-paced operation,” Cohen says.

Yarnell agrees from the driver’s seat, noting that he has been cursed, yelled and spit at during his tenure writing tickets.

We pulled up to a row of cars, and just as Yarnell dutifully got out to write a ticket on two cars that the sweeper passed, a man opened his front door to see not just Yarnell writing a ticket on his neighbor, but two doting journalists running behind.

Without a word, the man beelined for his Jeep, quickly driving away sans ticket.

“Wow, looks like he came out just in time,” I remark, unable to hide my respect for the stranger.

“And that’s fine...well, actually, no,” Cohen says. “The sweeper already passed him, so he should be getting a ticket. I’ve got to go tell Joe.”

Cohen walked up to Yarnell, who was already writing another ticket.

“Hey Joe, did he pull away? Did you ticket him?”

Yarnell gives a slight shrug while continuing to write his ticket. “No, I can only write one ticket at a time,” Yarnell says. “Sometimes people get away.”

Even in that moment, I found myself automatically cheering on the Jeep-driving stranger who got away. But why? The street sweeper did go around his car, so he was in the wrong. But there’s something universal about seeing someone get a break in a circumstance like that, where you can look on at your fellow man and think, “You did it, you evaded that $25 like a champ, congrats to you.”

Yarnell takes it all in stride.

“I love working at the LPA, it’s a great place, Larry’s done a great job of building a team,” Yarnell says, with Cohen, presumably beaming behind his mask, in the backseat. “I’m not just talking about enforcement, it’s the security, the booth attendants, whatever, it’s just an enjoyable place to work. I like to takea good work ethic and be out and about. I’m not an office guy. For some people, that’s great, don’t get me wrong, but I’d rather be outside, even if the weather is inclement.”

Cohen says that the LPA is currently working to upgrade kiosks for ease of use and launch a new mobile push alert system so that city residents can get an extra reminder about street sweeping.

Since at least as far back as 2017, the LPA has insisted that its goal is to write fewer tickets, but in just an hour of driving around, there were enough tickets written that Yarnell had to change out the paper roll on his trusty handheld printer, which he says holds enough for 40 to 50 tickets. In some ways, it’s a micro “chicken or the egg” scenario played out an infinite number of times over the course of a day – is it the fault of a driver for forgetting to move their car, or the LPA for writing tickets in the first place?

Depending on who you ask you might get a different answer, but as this trip reminded me, for half of that equation, it’s their literal job to do so.

“This is pretty black and white,” Cohen says. “Either the street sweeper passed your car, or it didn’t, right? As you saw earlier, some people get out of the citation. But you’ll never hear from them.”