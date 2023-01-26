Comedy can be a form of escapism, a way to get away from real life while having a few laughs.

Though many people in south central Pennsylvania know Earl David Reed as one of the longtime hosts of rock radio station 105.7 the X, he wants you to know, first and foremost, that he’s a comedian.

Reed, who lives in Lewisberry in York County, was one of the three members of the station’s “People’s Morning Show,” alongside Nipsey (Millersville University alum Steven Sacramone) and Jen Shade. He left in 2020 and has since been full steam ahead with projects, ranging from radio to TV to stand up shows.

This Friday and Saturday, Reed will visit Lancaster County to perform for one of the first times since the COVID-19 pandemic started, playing three shows at Phantom Power in Millersville.

We caught up with Reed before he performed in Lancaster, talking about the state of comedy in the region and what he’s been up to since leaving 105.7 the X.

How long have you been doing comedy?

At least 25 years. I stop counting after a while. It’s like, I like doing it so much that I don’t have any years on it. Comedy’s a strange thing because there’s no overnight success in comedy. You can be good at it and you may not hit major success with it until you’re doing it for like 20-25 years, like what happened with (Jerry) Seinfeld. … Having said that, there are more outlets now. I did “The Tonight Show,” but in this day in age, they still don’t have any comedians on there. They’re all after the people that did the latest movie. And, there’s 9,000 other ways to watch comedy, good or bad comedy. … Nothing beats doing it live. There’s some kind of uphill battle to get people to come out and see it live, because they go, ‘Well, we’ll sit and watch it on TV.’ … I’ve had a guy come out and see me 37 or 39 times. And I don’t do the same thing twice. I don’t expect anybody to be that person, but I definitely recommend going out and seeing it live.

It’s been a little more than two years since you left rock radio station 105.7 the X. What have you been up to since then?

My problem with leaving the X is, I probably should have done it five years earlier. And that’s no disrespect to anyone at the station or anyone I’ve worked with. I’m a comedian. Back in the day, when I started radio, it was basic. You have the lead guy, you have what they call, even though it’s not politically correct, the news girl and the funny guy. And the funny guy would show up and be funny from 5-9 a.m. and then go home. Now, it’s like, okay, you’re the funny guy but now you have to know how to run this, you have to do this. … It just started to chase me. When I left the X, I went up to Rochester for a while, and that was only because I had a buddy of mine whose show was canceled up there. I knew I wasn’t going to be there long. … But mostly, it’s all standup. I have some TV things I’m working on. There’s a new channel called Open Bar Comedy; I did a 30-minute special for them that’s going to come out April 1. I did some things as a host of HSN. … I’m being groomed to be a game show host. Just a lot of show-biz things. … Radio was just something I ended up doing. … There’s many-a times I’ve played at Borgata (Hotel) in Atlantic City. I’d get up, do radio, go and work out, go home and take a nap, and then leave at 3 p.m. to go to Atlantic City, about 2.5 hours away. The show was at 9 p.m. and I’d get there at about 5 p.m., sleep, and then do my show in front of 1,100 people, leave, get back in the car, drive all the way home, and then do the morning show.

That sounds pretty unsustainable long-term.

I like performing. I’ve been doing a lot more theaters than clubs, but I’ll perform anywhere. Just because I did late-night television doesn’t mean I can’t come to Dover and get in front of 250 people. … Your average comedy club holds about 200 people. If I go over to Dover in some hall, and they have 300 people in there, it’s better. … The landscape of comedy has changed. You have a lot of people go out there and try to shock people. Back in the day, in the ‘80s when you had your Andrew Dice Clay, or somebody that was just dirty or whatever, it was kind of shocking back then. Now, you can’t shock people, you can only piss them off.

What energizes you about comedy?

It’s (just) me. I don’t have to have a meeting, I don’t have to get up at a certain time. I don’t have to listen to anybody else. … That’s where you want to be in your life, eventually, at some point. People should at least take the chance of guiding themselves. … Every night is exciting for me. There’s the anticipation, I get an immediate response. You know when something’s good in standup because they react to it right away.

You don’t often perform in Lancaster. What happened to kick off a two-night comedy special at Phantom Power?

It’s funny, because everybody always reaches out like, when’re you going to be at whatever? I could perform anywhere across the country. Here (in Pennsylvania), if it’s not right in your face, people go, ‘I don’t know, it’s pretty far.’ … I’ve become adjusted to that. I just go to where the people are. I’ll come to your town and make it easy for you to come out. With Lancaster, I haven’t been there in a long time, since COVID. I just didn’t have a place to perform there, and I kind of forgot about it for a while. There used to be the Stitches Comedy Club, and then that went away. … I decided on (Phantom Power) because it was three shows, two nights, that way that should cover that area for now. Lancaster’s nice. Whatever side of Lancaster you’re on, (Phantom Power) is easy to get to. I didn’t actually know about them until I was booked there. They do have a lot of comedy. … Maybe Lancaster doesn’t need a weekly comedy club. Maybe it needs (a show) once in a while.

Why should people come out?

My show is very interactive. I never do the same thing twice. It’s funny, it’s motivating. At some points, it can be sad, at other points it’s just rip-you-apart funny. Anybody who has not seen me to this day, firstly, shame on you, because I’ve been around here. It’s always going to be entertaining. I would suggest that you come out and see it. … You’d be surprised, I go up there and just have a ball. I did a show a couple of weeks ago at a comedy club, and after the show, this guy came up to me and said, ‘Earl, I can’t tell you how much I needed this. My son is hanging around the wrong people, he’s doing drugs. I don’t know where he is right now. And this is the only piece of relaxation I can get before I have to go back and deal with all this mess.’ … People just need to get out there and relax and understand that jokes are jokes. … You got to kind of get out there and escape from reality a little bit.