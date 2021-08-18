Nick Lang, a Ronks-based filmmaker and owner of Nick Lang Media, came up with a unique way to thank healthcare and essential workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic: a surprise drone light show.

Lang’s drone performance, filmed in Philadelphia, featured over 100 drones cycling through messages of gratitude, hope and safety stunned healthcare and essential workers on April 28, 2020.

Lang launched his drones from the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field at 8:50 p.m. He directed the impressive aerial display using a program designed by the drone company Verge Aero. Lang's drones flew through the night sky to create a complex but seamless series of images like a rainbow emerging from the clouds, and safety messages like a happy face wearing a mask, handwashing and a graph showing a curve gradually flattening.

According to Lang, Verge Aero's software is able to allow users to simultaneously control hundreds of drones. After the show is designed, the software sends out flight paths and color sequences to every drone in the fleet.

"The drones also have the ability to avoid each other if for any reason they veer off path because of a change in their environment," wrote Lang in an email. "During the show a part 107 pilot is needed as the Pilot in Command to oversee the flight operations from the ground, but the code is so autonomous that very little input is ever needed during the show, which speaks to how far the drone industry has come in such a short period of time."

His drone video “Verge Aero’s Drone Light Show for Healthcare Workers” was nominated as a finalist in the narrative category of the 2021 Thunderbird Drone Film Festival. Though his film didn't win an award, Lang says he was still honored to be selected.

"Being nominated in a drone film festival for a film about a Philadelphia drone light show company flying autonomous drones to thank the healthcare workers during COVID-19 was by far one of my proudest moments of my career so far," Lang wrote in an email.