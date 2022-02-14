Gin brand The Botanist tapped the talents of a director from central Pennsylvania for its first-ever TV commercial that premiered during the Super Bowl LVI.

Greg Swartz, who is originally from Camp Hill but lived a significant portion of his life in Lancaster, directed the The Botanist commercial over the course of about four or five months.

Watch The Botanist's commercial, "The Spirit of Community," below.

(For a full profile about Swartz, that published before the Super Bowl LVI, click here).

The Botanist teamed up with the Independent Restaurant Coalition to create a sincere commercial about the struggles that bars and restaurants face because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swartz directed a documentary about whisky, titled "The Water of Life," which connected him to people who dedicate their lives to all-things-spirits. It debuted in 2021.

This is how he got connected with The Botanist, Swartz says. They reached out to Blacksmith & Jones, the multimedia company Swartz runs with his partner, Trevor Jones.

Blacksmith & Jones created a few proposals for the commercial, and were accepted to take the project on.

For more information about Swartz and his other projects, visit blacksmithjones.com.