You may not think of music when you think of boat building, but it has a lot of the same components: teamwork, communication, trial and error.

It’s why a boat race seemed like a fun and fitting type of event for a Music for Everyone fundraiser, says Brendan Stengle, director of operations.

“Music is more than just sounds and notes. Music is creative thinking, it’s leadership, it’s team-building, collaboration: it’s all those things,” Stengle says. Sickman’s Mill owners Joe Devoy and Dana Paparo proposed the idea, Stengle says. (And Devoy knows the power of music; he previously owned Lancaster city music venue Tellus360. He still owns the building, but sold the club to two employees in January.)

This weekend, teams will build boats with donated supplies, and then race them Sunday at Sickman’s Mill to see which boat reigns supreme. At least one team member must ride in the boat, but there is no limit on how many members may ride in the boat.

Spectators can watch the boat races happen on Sunday starting at 11:30 a.m.; the event is open and free to the public.

As of Wednesday morning, nine teams have signed up for the event. The teams are: Pirates of the Pequea, Music For Everyone, Dam Nation, Conestoga Clown Posse, Viking Funeral, Neither Form Nor Function, Sail Earnhardt Jr., ShuCrew and The Locals.

Winners will receive bragging rights and a big trophy, Stengle says. Teams can also win prizes for their boats on Saturday for style, creativity, humor and beauty.

Stengle says Music for Everyone hasn’t yet determined what specific program will benefit from the funds raised Saturday, though he says the money is necessary to support the arts as the pandemic continues.

“Science will get us out of the pandemic, but music will get us through it and beyond,” Stengle says.