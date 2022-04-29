Barbershop is back and the Sweet Adelines International Atlantic-Bay Mountain Region 19 is hosting its first in-person singing convention and competition since the COVID epidemic this weekend at the Marriott Penn Square.

Participants gathered in Penn Square Friday afternoon for a mass singing event before the start of the competition at 4 p.m.

The highlights of the event, which is open to the public (vaccination card required), include a quartet competition, a chorus competition, a boutique and a show of champions.

Sweet Adelines International is a "women’s singing organization committed to elevating women singers worldwide through education, performance, and competition in barbershop harmony and a cappella music," according to a press release from the group. Founded in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1945, it is one of the world’s largest singing organizations for women, with over 20,000 members in choruses and quartets across the globe.

The non-profit organization under Sweet Adelines International, Atlantic-Bay Mountain Region 19 includes 22 choruses in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware.