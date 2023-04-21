Sight & Sound Theatres' next original production will focus on the Biblical figure Daniel, who was deemed a prophet because of his future-telling dreams.

The story of how Daniel got thrown into a lion's den — and lived — is perhaps the best known in the Book of Daniel.

"It's a huge story, and it's a huge show," says Kristen Brewer, lead show producer at Sight & Sound Theatres. "We are going to the city of Babylon. As dangerous and as dark as Babylon might be, it was also impressive. It was also beautiful. So we're excited to take our audience there with 'Daniel.'"

Sight & Sound's video announcement Thursday gave a few details about the upcoming production of "Daniel," showing sneak peeks of the set design and costumes. Watch the full announcement here.

Brewer noted a few of the scenes she was most excited to see play out in "Daniel."

"I think the fiery furnace has the potential to be one of the most powerful moments of the story," Brewer says. "It opens up, and you see God in there protecting those guys. I'm excited for our audience to have that experience, both visually and emotionally. And also, the lion's den. It's going to be wild in the best way."

"Daniel" will premiere in March 2024.

Sight & Sound Theatres' latest original production was 2022's "David," which told the story of David both before and after he defeated Goliath.

"Moses," Sight & Sound's most-recent production, kicked off March 10 and continues through Oct. 7. "Moses" originally debuted in 2014, but was brought back this year with updated choreography, new actors and upgraded costumes and props.

"Miracle of Christmas" kicks off a month after closing "Moses." The production runs from Nov. 3 to Dec. 30.

For more information, visit sight-sound.com.