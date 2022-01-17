VIEWFINDER - Hersheypark
Buy Now

Hersheypark and the surrounding community seen from the Hershey Gardens Wednesday Nov. 17, 2021. When I was leaving an assignment at the Hershey Gardens I couldn't help but stop and enjoy the view. I love how everyting is compressed. It reminds me of one of those cartoon posters of famous cities and attractions. The overcast day helped with a nice even light and I applied an HDR filter to make the colors pop. Equipment: Nikon D6 with a Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8; at 200mm, 1/2000 sec.; f/4.0; ISO 250; apererture priority. Processed in Adobe Photoshop and Nik Collection Color Efex Pro 4.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

A popular lifestyle and food YouTuber with over a million subscribers, Mikey Chen, recently visited Hersheypark to check out its food scene — trying out all-things Hershey.

The video starts with a brief intro in New York's Koreatown before shifting its attention toward Hersheypark.

Chen and his wife go through different shopping areas, finding unique flavored Hershey's Kisses, before going to dinner at the Chocolatier Restaurant.

(Watch the video below. Story continues after video).

He tried several appetizers and entrees at the restaurant, including the Ferris Wheel sampler — Hershey's chocolate barbecue wings, chicken tenders, Buffalo chicken dip, crispy avocado and soft pretzel dippers — and the Reese's peanut butter hummus, as well as the Chocolatetown burger, chocolate barbecue ribs and more.

The best thing he had during his trip was the chocolate-slathered bacon on the Chocolatetown burger.

"Eat this independent of the burger," Chen says, holding the piece of bacon. "You can really taste the smoky, chocolatey, fatty flavor of the bacon, and this is a thick cut of bacon," Chen says.

He rounds out the night with some desserts, like a chocolate chip funnel cake and a blueberry whoopie pie with an orange-flavored center.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags