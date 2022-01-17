A popular lifestyle and food YouTuber with over a million subscribers, Mikey Chen, recently visited Hersheypark to check out its food scene — trying out all-things Hershey.

The video starts with a brief intro in New York's Koreatown before shifting its attention toward Hersheypark.

Chen and his wife go through different shopping areas, finding unique flavored Hershey's Kisses, before going to dinner at the Chocolatier Restaurant.

(Watch the video below. Story continues after video).

He tried several appetizers and entrees at the restaurant, including the Ferris Wheel sampler — Hershey's chocolate barbecue wings, chicken tenders, Buffalo chicken dip, crispy avocado and soft pretzel dippers — and the Reese's peanut butter hummus, as well as the Chocolatetown burger, chocolate barbecue ribs and more.

The best thing he had during his trip was the chocolate-slathered bacon on the Chocolatetown burger.

"Eat this independent of the burger," Chen says, holding the piece of bacon. "You can really taste the smoky, chocolatey, fatty flavor of the bacon, and this is a thick cut of bacon," Chen says.

He rounds out the night with some desserts, like a chocolate chip funnel cake and a blueberry whoopie pie with an orange-flavored center.