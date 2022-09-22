The official trailer for the film "Knock at the Cabin," featuring Lancaster County native Jonathan Groff as a man whose family is threatened by a group of strangers with an apocalyptic vision, was released early Thursday morning.

The film, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, is set to open in theaters Feb. 3, 2023.

You can see the trailer below. The story continues after the video.

The trailer shows Groff, as Andrew, along with his partner, Eric (Ben Aldridge) and their daughter, Wen (Kristen Cui), enjoying a vacation at an isolated lake cabin when terror strikes.

Four strangers knock at the cabin door, announcing they are on a mission to save humanity, and telling the terrified family they must make a terrible decision that imperils their lives, in order to prevent the apocalypse.

The film is based on the book "The Cabin at the End of the World," by Paul Tremblay. The novel won the 2019 Bram Stoker Award for Novel from the Horror Writers Association.

The film also stars Rupert Grint, Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Abby Quinn.

Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, was spotted visiting Lancaster with his family in April 2022, which coincided with the filming of "Knock at the Cabin" in Burlington County, New Jersey.

M. Night Shyamalan, known for his horror and thriller films such as "The Sixth Sense," which often have a twist ending, grew up outside Philadelphia, in Montgomery County.

Groff will soon co-star with another member of the "Harry Potter" family, as he and Daniel Radcliffe portray old friends and songwriting partners off Broadway in Stephen Sondheim's musical "Merrily We Roll Along," starting in mid-November.

Groff, a stage, film and TV actor who grew up in Ronks, is an alumnus of Conestoga Valley High School. He has been nominated for Tony, Emmy and Grammy awards, and shared the 2016 Grammy for musical theater album with the Broadway cast of "Hamilton."

His credits include the Disney "Frozen" films — he was recently named a Disney Legend — and "The Matrix Resurrections," along with TV series "Mindhunter," "Looking" and "Glee."

Groff recently starred in and was one of the producers of the documentary "Spring Awakening: Those You've Known," which reunited the original Broadway cast of "Spring Awakening" for a 15th reunion concert.