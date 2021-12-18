For Christmas this year, students in Millersville University's Music Business Technology major teamed up with a Grammy-nominated producer to put together a music video urging people to adopt animals.

Barry Atticks, an associate professor in Millersville's music department, figured it would be a good experience for his students.

This is the second Christmas music video produced by students in the Music Business Technology major. Last year's video featured giant snakes. View last year's video, and the corresponding article, here.

This year's video was inspired by an experience Atticks had after his dog died earlier this year.

"One thinks that the pain felt by the death is too traumatic to get another dog, but we saw so many dogs needing love that we wanted to give two dogs (a senior dog and 6 month old) a chance to have a good life like the one that passed this year," Atticks says. "So, we wanted to get the message out that the best thing you can do when your dog passes is to give the love and home your dog left behind to a dog that maybe was never loved or cared for."

The video is a cover of Sammy Hagar's "Give to Live," sang by alumna Tabitha Rudy (the lyrics were slightly changed, instead being called "Love to Give.")

The video also featured current Music Business Technology students Lauren Hill on guitar, Declan Fischer on bass, Tanner Snyder on drums and background vocalists Ana Santiago, Ashley Macherelli, Amber Morelli and Elaina Hatton.

Grammy-nominated producer and engineer David Ivory recorded and mixed the song for Atticks and the students.

Ivory is known for his work with The Roots, who got their start at Millersville University. The Roots' album "Things Fall Apart" earned Ivory his Grammy nomination.

"Giving students the opportunity of working with a Grammy-nominated producer/engineer and a professional director of photography allowed them to experience something unique and produce a high quality product," Atticks says.

Students filmed the video at several locations, including Phantom Power in Millersville, the Lancaster SPCA and Atticks' house in Allentown.