Adamstown Grove was transformed into a whimsical, bubble-filled wonderland on Wednesday afternoon.

“Jeff Boyer's Big Bubble Bonanza,” hosted by the Adamstown Area Library, hosted 137 attendees to delight in Boyer's 45-minute bubble show. Boyer, of upstate New York, mixed comedy, music and interactive bubble magic in the production.

He's been performing for 25 years, and the Adamstown performance was one of several at Lancaster County libraries this summer. For more information on his show and upcoming appearances, visit jeffboyer.com.