Do you ever wonder how an antique ring gets a second life?

National news outlet Insider posted a video showing the process of how Lancaster County-based MaeJean Vintage makes that happen.

In the video, Macy Preis, one of the jewelers at MaeJean Vintage, took a misshapen 1930s art deco ring with an unusable stone and turned it into a golden, polished diamond engagement ring.

Watch the video below.

Preis goes through her process of restoring the ring to its former glory, including re-soldering the metal, polishing the ring and setting in a new 1.31-carat diamond stone.

The ring seen in the video is currently on sale in MaeJean Vintage's Etsy store for $5,750.

"It is really meaningful being able to show such a large audience what we do here at Maejean Vintage," says Amanda Jean Hornberger, a co-owner of MaeJean, adding that she was thrilled her business was featured in Insider.

"Nothing is more fulfilling than finding an antique heirloom and being able to restore it to its former beauty, where it can be cherished for another lifetime," says Hornberger.

MaeJean Vintage refurbishes and sells Victorian, Edwardian, art deco and mid-century era jewelry, according to its Facebook page.

Though the business primarily sells through its online channels, it will take part in the 717 Vintage Fest, held at a new venue, New York Wire Works, in York, on Nov. 6 and 7.

For more information about the 717 Vintage Fest, visit 717vintagefest.com.