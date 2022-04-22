Elvis Duran in Lancaster

Heather Kreider and Nathan Kreider chat with Elvis Duran at a party Friday to celebrate 10 years of the Elvis Duran Show being on WLAN FM97.

Radio personality Elvis Duran and his cohosts Danielle Monaro, Medha Gandhi and Nate Marino visited Lancaster city’s Queen Street Bistro Friday afternoon at an event hosted by WLAN FM 97.

The private happy hour event celebrated the 10th anniversary of “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show” being on air in central Pennsylvania via WLAN. Duran’s show, recorded in New York, is syndicated through iHeartRadio and has more than 5.5 million listeners weekly. Invites to the private Friday event were given away on air, and representatives from several sponsoring companies were in attendance as well.

