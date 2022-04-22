Radio personality Elvis Duran and his cohosts Danielle Monaro, Medha Gandhi and Nate Marino visited Lancaster city’s Queen Street Bistro Friday afternoon at an event hosted by WLAN FM 97.

The private happy hour event celebrated the 10th anniversary of “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show” being on air in central Pennsylvania via WLAN. Duran’s show, recorded in New York, is syndicated through iHeartRadio and has more than 5.5 million listeners weekly. Invites to the private Friday event were given away on air, and representatives from several sponsoring companies were in attendance as well.

Watch a Facebook Live video from the event. For more information about WLAN and its programming, visit fm97.iheart.com.