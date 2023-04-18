If you, or your kids, know the words to all the songs from Disney's animated film "Encanto," mark your calendars for a sing-along film concert in Hershey this fall.

Hershey Theatre will host "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert," at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

A live band will accompany songs from "Encanto" as they appear on screen. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite "Encanto" characters.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.

