Sometimes great things come from an off-chance text message.

Jesse Rothacker, founder and president of Elizabeth Township-based rescue and outreach organization Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary, says he is a huge fan of comedian Nate Bargatze. Rothacker particularly loves his style of family-friendly, non-controversial humor.

It's a plus that Bargatze also loves reptiles.

Rothacker never imagined that he and Bargatze would film a video together in celebration of reptiles.

Bargatze performed in Hershey on May 5-6 as part of his "The Be Funny Tour."

Rothacker follows along with a fan page dedicated to Bargatze's podcast, "Nateland." It's through that page that he was able to connect with Bargatze's sister, Abigail Bargatze, who handles a lot of behind-the-scenes happenings with her brother.

"I just sent her a note offering to provide a few reptiles while they're in town, if they would like some," Rothacker says in an email with LNP|LancasterOnline. "The last thing I expected her to say was yes ... Amazingly, the schedules lined up perfectly, and she said she wanted to set it up."

Rothacker and Abigail Bargatze kept their collaboration a secret for nearly a month, as she wanted the meeting to be a birthday surprise for the comedian. Rothacker says he didn't want to get his hopes up in case the meeting was canceled.

But it did happen. Rothacker, and his 12-year-old son Kenny, met with Bargatze and his team Saturday at an Airbnb Bargatze was staying at.

"I started out pretty nervous at first, but once I got into reptile guy mode I was able to get more comfortable," Rothacker says. "Everyone began having a great time chilling with friendly reptiles, which is exactly where I hoped it would go."

Rothacker and his son offered demonstrations and animal handling tips, and Bargatze's team had the chance to help feed the reptiles.

Rothacker figured that if the initial meeting went well, that he would ask Bargatze to film a video with him about Gila monsters — a lizard native to the southwestern United States — which Bargatze had talked about in a "Nateland" podcast.

Bargatze agreed, and what transpired was a largely improvised public service announcement about Gila monsters (pronounced hee-lah). When Rothacker watched the video, he was starstruck when he realized that Bargatze was laughing at his jokes.

"It was an awesome video for me and Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary, and it was a very cool way for Nate to collaborate with a cool animal rescue about a topic from his own podcast," Rothacker says.

Rothacker likens the experience to hanging out at summer camp with a group of instant friends.

"It's hard to describe how relaxing it was hanging out with such wonderful people, who were just enjoying the most unexpected encounter with these beautiful animals, just unwinding for a brief moment," Rothacker says.

For more information about the Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary, visit forgottenfriend.org.