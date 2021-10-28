We went to Columbia Thursday night for the 74th annual Mardi Gras Halloween parade.

The parade, themed "Reunited and It Feels So Good," kicked off at 7 p.m.

The 1.5-mile parade route goes as follows: It starts at the Columbia Borough Fire Department, 10th and Manor Streets, and goes from Manor Street to 4th Street; 4th Street to Union Street, Union Street to Second Street, Second Street to Locust Street, Locust Street to Sixth Street, Sixth Street to Cherry Street.

Since 2002, the Sunsnappers and the Lions Club have hosted this parade, but the celebrations origins go much deeper. Original celebrations started in 1916 and grew ever-popular since, according to the parade's Facebook page.

