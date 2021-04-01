Occasionally, the mundane minutiae of everyday life can add up and reveal something powerful.

"Moments a Year From Now," the new music video by Lancaster city folk-punk band Apes of the State, does just that. Filmed by Jak Kerley of Shibby Pictures, the video features scenes of the band performing everyday tasks, superimposed with footage from raucous shows past.

The song, originally released in late 2019 as part of Apes of the State's sophomore album "Pipe Dream," predates the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with scenes including singer and songwriter April Hartman wearing a mask while walking her dog and delivering packages to the Post Office, it's impossible to not think of the current context.

Though 2020 was mostly marked by virtual appearances by the band, Apes of the State still managed to stay busy with two new releases. The first, "The Greatest Gift of All - Live & Electric at the Holiday Spectacular," is a live album recorded at Station One Center for the Arts. The second, "it's amazing how much has changed, and how much hasn't (demos 2016-2017), released in October.

For more information on Apes of the State, visit apesofthestate.bandcamp.com.