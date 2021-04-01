Occasionally, the mundane minutiae of everyday life can add up and reveal something powerful.

"Moments a Year From Now," the new music video by Lancaster city folk-punk band Apes of the State, does just that. Filmed by Jak Kerley of Shibby Pictures, the video features scenes of the band performing everyday tasks, superimposed with footage from raucous shows past.

Collaboration with @Apes of the State. Interestingly enough, April said part of the inspiration for her was my video for "Roots" by @GRUMPSTER CA. A handful of my videos create a mood, more than follow a narrative. Or as I put to her, are shots of people doing mundane shit. I hope nobody steals my secret formula. Obviously part of that mood was drawn from Covid quarantine, but it was very important to us that the video be timeless; not strictly tied to this pandemic.

The idea was always to intercut our shots with archive footage of the bands performing. As I edited, I started playing around with using a lot of crossfades. This gave the video a very wispy and dreamlike feel. That seemed very appropriate as the song is about reflecting on your past, and being spacy in the present because of that.

@ShibbyPictures IG/FB/TW

From "Pipe Dream" | apesofthestate.bandcamp.com

***

LYRICS:

Sometimes I wonder

What I'm doing at this moment

That I'll be cringing at a year from now

When I think about it

Like getting tattooed

Or something less permanent

Like the color of my shoes

Or the people I've been hanging with

And I might never get over it

I'll just get so much better at living with my shit

And we don't forget anything

We just lose the ability to access it in our brains

Sometimes the answers

To everything I've ever wondered

About life and death

And what comes after

Come to me as I lie between

Being awake and falling asleep

So if I zone out

While you're talking to me

It doesn't mean that I'm not listening

I'm just caught up in a moment

I have a tendency to get lost in the irrelevant details of the story

Like the color that your shoes were the day you walked away from me

And we might never get over it

We'll just get so much better at living in our shit

And we don't forget anything

We just lose our desires to relive the memories

Sometimes the answers

To everything I've ever wondered

About life and death

And what comes after

Come to me as I fall asleep

But they're gone by the morning

And I wonder

What I'm doing at this moment

That I'll be cringing at a year from now

When I think about it

The song, originally released in late 2019 as part of Apes of the State's sophomore album "Pipe Dream," predates the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with scenes including singer and songwriter April Hartman wearing a mask while walking her dog and delivering packages to the Post Office, it's impossible to not think of the current context.

Though 2020 was mostly marked by virtual appearances by the band, Apes of the State still managed to stay busy with two new releases. The first, "The Greatest Gift of All - Live & Electric at the Holiday Spectacular," is a live album recorded at Station One Center for the Arts. The second, "it's amazing how much has changed, and how much hasn't (demos 2016-2017), released in October.

For more information on Apes of the State, visit apesofthestate.bandcamp.com.

