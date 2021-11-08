A video of an Amish horse and buggy drifting along a Quarryville road has recently gone viral on YouTube.

The dashcam footage, taken Oct. 28, was submitted to ViralHog, a channel on YouTube with over 1.8 million subscribers that people can submit videos to for cash.

The person who submitted it, who was not named in the description for the video on YouTube, said, "I was going down the hill when the horse and buggy ran out in front of me and drifted around the corner. I found the guy that was driving the buggy and talked to him about it. They were getting ready for a wedding and the family was in there a while and he was hooking it up when a strap came down and hit the horse in the butt which spooked the horse."

The video's description notes that the video was taken in Quarryville. At the video's 32-second mark, a sign for Route 372 is visible.

