This year's Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture has been officially revealed.

The sculpture, themed after "Rooted in Progress" to pay homage to Pennsylvania's agricultural heritage, was presented in Harrisburg today to kick off this year's Farm Show festivities.

Previous sculpture builders Jim Victor and Marie Pelton returned to craft the 2023 iteration.

Courtesy of the American Dairy Association North East, here's a timelapse video of the butter sculpture being created.