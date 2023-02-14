For most of the Super Bowl LVII's halftime show, pop singer Rihanna sang while suspended on floating platforms.

In doing so, Rihanna became the first performer to headline the Super Bowl halftime show while pregnant.

A Warwick Township-based company had a massive hand in making sure that performance went to plan.

Workers at Tait, an entertainment company on the Rock Lititz campus, built the floating platforms and coordinated the rigging to keep everything in place, says Tori Hartman, spokesperson for Tait.

"We provided the 7 floating platforms that Rihanna and her dancers used throughout the performance," Hartman says via email with LNP|LancasterOnline. "The platforms required a complex rigging system that was powered by our 440 winches and was controlled by the TAIT Navigator Automation Platform."

Winches are spools with wire ropes that can lift or support heavier objects. Besides being used to suspend floating stages, winches can also be used to help pull cars out from mud or other tricky terrains.

In addition to the platforms, Tait also assisted with two cameras, aiding in the opening shot of the Super Bowl's halftime show, Hartman says. Tait's cameras also captured fireworks during Rihanna's closing song, "Diamonds."

The platforms, rigging and camera systems were designed in Lititz, though Hartman doesn't have an estimate of how many local people worked on the project. Overall, 38 people who work with Tait were on-site at the Super Bowl.

Two other companies on the Rock Lititz campus, Clair Global and 4Wall Entertainment, also worked on the Super Bowl. Spokespeople from both companies are still preparing their statements.

This isn't the first time Tait has worked with the Super Bowl — in 2021, the company constructed several parts of Super Bowl LV's halftime show featuring Grammy-winning singer-songwriter The Weeknd.

Tait worked with entertainment company and Rock Lititz tenant Atomic to create the background, an interactive sprawling cities with more than 15 3D buildings, according to a post in Tait's online portfolio.

This story will be updated.