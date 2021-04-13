A Warwick High School junior is hitting all the right notes and is now set to participate in the All-State Band.
Kerri Hahn, 17, has been accepted to the State Honors Band and will be performing in the virtual festival April 13-17. To qualify, Hahn had to perform a selected piece of music and send her video in to be judged.
The daughter of Heather and Steve Hahn, the teen musician fell in love with the French horn when she was in fourth grade. She had learned to play the piano at just four.
“I was seven when I started playing the French horn,” said Hahn. “I love the warm, mellow sound of the French horn. Although I play other instruments, the French horn is my primary instrument.”
Hahn is classically trained and lists composers such a Mozart and Strauss as her favorites. She performs in Lancaster’s youth chamber orchestra Allegretto, which is headed by Dr. Brian Norcross of Allegro.
Hahn explained that “Nextgen” Youth Music is a music program in the Lancaster area with classical orchestras for all different ages. There are four levels to the program, including Prelude for elementary students, and Intermezzo for middle school-aged students), Overture for underclassmen high schoolers.
Allegretto is the most elite group of students who play strict chamber music. Her first ensemble experience was with the Lancaster Junior Orchestra in seventh grade. The following year, she successfully auditioned for the Lancaster Youth Symphony, and they asked her to play for Allegretto as well.
“Since then, I have played in Allegretto, making this my fourth year with that group. Now that I am older, I have also had the wonderful experience of mentoring some young brass players in their elementary groups,” added Hahn.
In her freshman year, she was asked to play with the Franklin and Marshall College Wind Ensemble for a semester, and then played for their orchestra the following year for a semester.
Hahn has have been a member of the Warwick High School Marching Band for two seasons and was voted as vice president of the band by her peers. She has also been an active member of Warwick’s Concert Band and Orchestra since her freshman year.
Last spring, Hahn was inducted into the Tri-M Music Honors Society at Warwick and was named Warwick’s Music Student of the Month in May of 2020 and again in February of 2021.
The talented teen is no stranger to participating in festivals. She participated in the LLMEA County Band and Orchestra in 2019 and 2020. She also made PMEA District 7 band in 2019 and 2020. She was accepted into PMEA Region V Band in 2020, even though the festival was canceled due to COVID-19. After that, she auditioned for Pennsylvania All-State Festival, and placed 8th in the state, earning acceptance into the 2020 PA All State Wind Ensemble. In 2021, Hahn participated in the NAfME All-Eastern Concert Band and placed as 15th chair, qualifying for Districts, Regions, and States as well.
Hahn has dedicated much of her young life to music. She participates in the Workshop for Young Performing Artists through the Musical Arts Society of Lancaster, a trombone choir at a local church, and the pit orchestra for C.A.V.O.D Academy of the Arts. Two years ago, she got to be part of the orchestra that world premiered a Cantata by James Ra commissioned through the First United Methodist Church of Lancaster in honor of Dr. Brian Norcross.
“During this season of COVID-19, I got to participate in a virtual masterclass through Allegretto, where I had the honor of playing for and receiving feedback from Shelly Showers, the utility horn for the Philadelphia Orchestra,” said Hahn.
Needless to say, music will be a part of her life as she completes high school in 2022, and prepares for college where she plans to major in music performance, as well as sociology or pre-law.
