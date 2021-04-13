Hahn is classically trained and lists composers such a Mozart and Strauss as her favorites. She performs in Lancaster’s youth chamber orchestra Allegretto, which is headed by Dr. Brian Norcross of Allegro.

Hahn explained that “Nextgen” Youth Music is a music program in the Lancaster area with classical orchestras for all different ages. There are four levels to the program, including Prelude for elementary students, and Intermezzo for middle school-aged students), Overture for underclassmen high schoolers.

Allegretto is the most elite group of students who play strict chamber music. Her first ensemble experience was with the Lancaster Junior Orchestra in seventh grade. The following year, she successfully auditioned for the Lancaster Youth Symphony, and they asked her to play for Allegretto as well.

“Since then, I have played in Allegretto, making this my fourth year with that group. Now that I am older, I have also had the wonderful experience of mentoring some young brass players in their elementary groups,” added Hahn.

In her freshman year, she was asked to play with the Franklin and Marshall College Wind Ensemble for a semester, and then played for their orchestra the following year for a semester.

Hahn has have been a member of the Warwick High School Marching Band for two seasons and was voted as vice president of the band by her peers. She has also been an active member of Warwick’s Concert Band and Orchestra since her freshman year.

Last spring, Hahn was inducted into the Tri-M Music Honors Society at Warwick and was named Warwick’s Music Student of the Month in May of 2020 and again in February of 2021.