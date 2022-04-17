A Warwick High School hallway now has a lot more color thanks to two of the school’s seniors.

Liz Buige and Monica Dull have been working on a mural outside of art teacher Bill Cifuni’s classroom for the past several months. The art piece commemorates Cifuni’s retirement at the end of the school year after 22 years teaching in the school district. The mural is inspired by the work of Peter Max, one of Cifuni’s favorite artists, according to a post on the Warwick School District website.

Max is known for his use of bright colors and psychedelic imagery in his paintings; he’s associated with the pop art movement of the 1960s.

“Liz and Monica are so proud of how the mural turned out and think it’s really cool that a little piece of them will remain at Warwick High School for years to come,” the post reads. “They love to paint and being able to share their art with future Warriors feels like a great way to give back to the school!”