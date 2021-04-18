The Warwick Middle School Future City team didn’t have to travel far to take home the 2nd place prize at the National Future City competition.

Instead of traveling to Washington, D.C. to compete as usual, the competition was held online. The award-winning team was honored at a virtual ceremony held on Wednesday, April 7.

The students thought they were going to be interviewed about their project during a live video call but then discovered that they had made the top five. Then they were surprised to find out during the awards ceremony that Warwick Middle School received the awards for “Best Presentation Video” and “Best City for Transportation” in the Central Pennsylvania regionals. Best of all was learning that they were named as 2nd place in the national finals.

“The best for me for receiving the award for best presentation. We worked so hard on weekends to put everything together. I think the toughest part was memorizing the parts for the video presentation, but it was so fun to be able to do this with all of your friends,” said eighth-grader Clare Diffenbach.

It was a year with lots of challenges for the middle school competitors. Instead of competing in person, everything was done virtually. There were no trips to regional competitions or national competitions, but the young teens persevered.