The Warwick Middle School Future City team didn’t have to travel far to take home the 2nd place prize at the National Future City competition.
Instead of traveling to Washington, D.C. to compete as usual, the competition was held online. The award-winning team was honored at a virtual ceremony held on Wednesday, April 7.
The students thought they were going to be interviewed about their project during a live video call but then discovered that they had made the top five. Then they were surprised to find out during the awards ceremony that Warwick Middle School received the awards for “Best Presentation Video” and “Best City for Transportation” in the Central Pennsylvania regionals. Best of all was learning that they were named as 2nd place in the national finals.
“The best for me for receiving the award for best presentation. We worked so hard on weekends to put everything together. I think the toughest part was memorizing the parts for the video presentation, but it was so fun to be able to do this with all of your friends,” said eighth-grader Clare Diffenbach.
It was a year with lots of challenges for the middle school competitors. Instead of competing in person, everything was done virtually. There were no trips to regional competitions or national competitions, but the young teens persevered.
“I am so excited about this because we got 2nd place in the entire country. Especially with COVID and everything this school year, we didn’t even think we were going to have a project, let alone take 2nd at Nationals,” said seventh-grader Austin Van Grouw.
The Future City team members included eighth-graders Claire Diffenbach, Katie Hackman, Crystal Kirui, Brisa Miller, Linnea Miller, Nolan Mitchell, Abby Munoz, Parker Smith, Jacob Soslow, Evie Strayer, Connor Stephenson, and Maeve Zee, most of whom had participated last year.
Newcomers for the 2021 competition were seventhgraders Travis Becker, Emily Boltz, Ian Davis, Ella Dissinger, Rowan Dzurko, Sloan Dzurko, Ryker Geesaman, Sara Hassona, Seth Jerchau, Nathaniel Kimmel, Jenna Jones, Rya McKain, Lizzy Matthews, Liz Mckenna, Gabby O’Connor, Sebastian Pilarte, Sarah Trovinger, Austin Van Grouw, Charlie White, and Jack White.
Future City alumni from the high school offered their exorcise as mentors, including Christian Kegel, Grace Kegel, Connor Henry, Zoe Buchanan, and Jonah Ahlers.
Perhaps just as challenging for the Future City team was the assignment to design and build a futuristic city on the moon. The Future City settlement was located near the moon’s southern pole and Shackleton Crater. Christened as Choros, the lunar city has a population of 10,000. Its name means “space” in Greek. There are many meters of thick lunar rock above Choros’ subsurface location, which protects the city from radiation and meteor impacts.
Life on the moon in Choros is not all about living on a barren moonscape. Daily activities include recreational swimming, boating, and fishing in residential ponds, and sports leagues at fitness centers. Geologists, chemists, radiologists, and material and mining engineers study and mine lunar regolith to help maximize manufacturing on the moon. Agriculturalists work with biologists and genetic engineers to produce natural medicines and maximize the abundance and nutritional benefits of food for its citizens.
The infrastructure of Choros provides energy, transportation, housing, and food for its citizens. Solar panels produce enough energy to power the city when absorbing sunlight.
Nutritional needs are served with aeroponic greenhouses and vitamin-enhanced meat in genetic laboratories. To provide vital oxygen and water, Choros generates its oxygen naturally by growing phytoplankton, small organisms that live in the ocean and generate around 80% of the earth’s oxygen supply.
The middle school students were divided into two main teams, with one as the art team that designed the appearance of the future city on the moon, and the tech team working on the function and operations of the city.
“This year was far more challenging because we had to do it all online and in small socially distanced groups. Students showed that they could work independently,” said advisor and teacher Michael Smith. “I am so proud of these students.”
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story’ tips at lknowleslrc@gmail.com.