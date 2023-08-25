The Arts at Millersville University recently announced its 2023-24 programming, packed with diverse dance performances, concerts and events.

Its performing arts series kicks off Sept. 25 with a special installation called "Traveling While Black," which uses virtual reality to give audiences a look into a conversation among African Americans discussing the racism and restrictions they've experienced while traveling.

The season will feature many types of immersive experiences, from a Motown tribute to Irish music and dance performances.

"This season, travel with us to foreign countries by experiencing the sights and sounds of South Korea, India, Japan, Ireland and Spain, or simply enjoy America's homegrown favorites: Broadway, jazz, hip hop and country," says Robin Zaremski, director of Millersville's visual and performing arts centers.

In addition to geographical diversity, programming focuses on intersectional diversity, highlighting efforts to combat anti-semitism, racism, disability discrimination and more.

Actor Ali Stroker, who made history for being the first wheelchair-using actor to perform on Broadway, will perform a cabaret concert at the Ware Center Oct. 12.

Stroker performed on Broadway as Ado Annie Carnes in "Oklahoma!", winning a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role in 2019.

Other notable performances include "Ananta, the Eternal," an Indian dance performance from Ragamala Dance Company, a Japanese drum concert from Drum Tao and a tribute to women in country, like Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton.

Here's the Arts at Millersville University's 2023-24 performing arts season. All concerts are at Steinman Hall at the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster, unless otherwise noted.

In addition to the performing arts season, the Arts at Millersville University has announced lineups for its children-friendly Family Fun Fest, the community-minded performances of its We the People series and the film screening-and-discussion series On Screen In Person.

For those lineups, as well as more information about Millersville University's programming, visit artsmu.com.

- Sept. 25: Special Installation: "Traveling While Black"

- Sept. 30: "Freemind Freestyle" from Versa-Style Dance Co.

- Oct. 5: "Flamenco De Camara" from the Pablo Giminez Spanish Ensemble

- Oct. 12: Ali Stroker In Concert

- Oct. 18: "Ananta, the Eternal" from Ragamala Dance Company

- Oct. 27: "When You Wish Upon a Star," a Disney jazz tribute

- Nov. 11: Veterans' Values & Voices

- Dec. 8: The Swingin' Jazz Nutcracker Suite

- Dec. 13: Irish Christmas in America

- Feb. 1: CelloGayageum*

- Feb. 3: American String Quartet*

- Feb. 9: Drum Tao, 30th Anniversary*

- Feb. 16: "Louis! Louis! Louis!" from Jumaane Smith

- Feb. 24: "Shadows of the '60s: A Tribute to Motown"

- March 15: "Ceilidh: An Evening of Irish Music and Dance"

- April 4: An Evening with Brandon Leake

- April 13: Trailblazing Women of Country

* This concert will be held at the Winter Center at Millersville University, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville.