This weekend, several galleries in Lancaster city will host special events for ArtWalk, a yearly self-guided tour of the city's thriving art scene.

Many galleries debuted new exhibits for First Friday, including 96-year-old painter Robert A. Nelson's exhibit at Karen Anderer Fine Art, and Matty Geez's fun felt creations at Curio. Read more about First Friday events here.

ArtWalk will officially happen Saturday and Sunday; individual galleries have their own hours and events.

Here's what to know before you go.

American Dragon International Fine Art

Where : 614 N. Duke St., Suite One, Lancaster

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m

What to look for: New works from artists from the United States, Canada, India and China.

Christiane David Gallery

Where : 112 N. Prince St., Lancaster

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.

What to look for: A new fall landscape exhibition, as well as a live oil painting demonstration from Christiane David Saturday morning.

Curio. Gallery & Creative Supply

Where : 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What to look for: A new mixed-media exhibit from Matty Geez called "Botanic Panic." Gallery curators Matt Allyn Chapman and Nicole Duquette will be in attendance.

The Demuth Museum

Where : 120 E. King St., Lancaster

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.

What to look for: "Work Behind the Work" exhibition showing the behind-the-scenes work of several types of artists, curated by Justin Phillips, Aaron Thompson and Jeremy Waak.

Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery

Where : 142 N. Prince St., Lancaster

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.

What to look for: "Flights of Fancy" exhibit, inspired by travel and a love of flying.

Friendship Heart Gallery

Where : 118 N. Water St., Suite 101, Lancaster

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.

What to look for: New artwork from people with intellectual disabilities and autism available to view and buy.

Gallery on Market

Where : 15 W. King St., Lancaster

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.

What to look for: Works with spring and summer themes, a live demonstration of art, and a chance to meet artist Cindy Schlosser.

Karen Anderer Fine Art

Where: 146 N. Prince St., Lancaster

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.

What to look for: Robert A. Nelson's exhibit of "Animals," a curated mix of paintings from the renowned 96-year-old former Millersville professor.

Lancaster Galleries

Where : 34 N. Water St., Lancaster

Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m.

What to look for: Paintings and drawings from artist Dorothy Frey, as well as the chance to meet Frey at the gallery.

Lancaster Museum of Art

Where : 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.

What to look for: "Strictly Functional Pottery National" in its 28th year. Ceramics will be available to view and buy.

Liz Hess Gallery

Where : 140 N. Prince St., Lancaster

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.

What to look for: "Springtime in Paris" exhibit, which focuses on the city in different centuries, as well as an opportunity to meet artist Liz Hess.

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design

Where : 204 N. Prince St., Lancaster

Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What to look for: The Alumni Exhibition, which features 31 alumni artists since the Class of 1985.

People's Bank

Where : 101 N. Queen St., Lancaster

Special hours not listed.

What to look for: Artist Brenda Blank will present her paintings and sketches.

Red Raven Art Company

Where : 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster

Artists will be at the gallery between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

What to look for: New exhibits from artists Regina Martin and Stuart Dunkel.

Square Halo Gallery

Where : 37 N. Market St., Lancaster

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What to look for: Works from Hannah Weston, who created illustrations based on Leslie Bustard's written works. Bustard will be in attendance to talk about the art and her poetry on which it's based.

The Ware Center - Millersville University

Where : 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.

What to look for: An art exhibit from students in the School District of Lancaster.