Moms are special every day of the calendar year, but admit it, you try a little harder come Mother's Day.

Local non-profit Music for Everyone recently hatched up an idea to celebrate the holiday in a socially-distant way: "Music for Moms," a series of front porch mini-concerts set to take place on Saturday, May 8. Registration is open until Friday, April 30.

A variety of "small acts" (solo performers) and "large acts" (full bands) from Lancaster are set to serve as temporary singing telegram carolers. Representing full bands are Big Boy Brass and Embassy Drive, while solo and duo performers Kiana Corley, Andy Metz, Dave Lefever and Jake Joyce and Brendan Quinn will also be available. Performers will play two to three songs between the hours of 1 and 4 p.m.

Full bands will cost $400 while solo performers will cost $100. All musicians will follow COVID-19 protocols set in place by Music for Everyone.

Recently, the non-profit launched its "Songs for Justice" project featuring a variety of local musicians, poets and visual artists.

For more information on "Music for Moms," visit http://lanc.news/musicformoms.