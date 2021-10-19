If you've got good singing chops, the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show wants to hear your take on the National Anthem, with a chance of being able to sing it for one of the event's daily opening ceremonies.

Singers of all ages are encouraged to participate. The rules go as follows: You must be a Pennsylvania resident and you must send a video of you singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" without instrumentals to agcontests@pa.gov.

“At the Pennsylvania Farm Show this January, we invite Pennsylvanians to harvest a new sense of unity,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding in a press release. “We’ll kick off each day in song with the National Anthem, in hopes to inspire harmony for a successful show and future of agriculture.”

Applications will be accepted through Nov. 5 at noon.

Afterward, judges will select their favorite 20 contestants, and then people on the Farm Show's social media will have final say on who gets to sing in next year's event. In total, five people will be chosen.

For more information, visit lanc.news/FarmShowAnthem.