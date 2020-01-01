Editor's note: This article was originally published in March 2019.
No need to leave vintage games in the past.
If you're looking for timeless nostalgia, there are plenty of places in Lancaster County to satisfy the craving.
Spring House
You may know Spring House for its beer, but did you know that on its second floor, there is a game room? If you're looking for some fun arcade games, or maybe even a good game of foosball, Spring House might have just what you're looking for.
More information: 209 Hazel St., Lancaster | 717-399-4009 | Website | Monday - Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday - Saturday: opens at 11:30 a.m.
Complete in Box
Complete in Box is an Ephrata-based one-stop shop for all things related to gaming. In addition to the video and board game sales, there is a wall in their store fashioned with a line old arcade machines.
More information: 38 N. Reading Road, Ephrata | 717-723-2140 | Website | Monday - Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pocket Change
While the majority of the arcade games at Pocket Change are new, there are quite a few re-imagined classics ready to be discovered once more. This a great venue for when you want the vintage feel, but in a newfashioned way.
More information: 142 Park City Center, Lancaster | 717-295-1538 | Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Timeline Arcade
Though the closest Timeline Arcade is in York (the other location is in Hanover), those from the Lancaster area can make their way across the Susquehanna to partake in the variety of arcade games offered. Some titles include, "Dr. Mario," "Killer Instinct" and "Atari Pong," among others.
The arcade is also BYOB from 9 to 11 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends.
More information: 54 W Market St., York | 717-894-5656 | Website | Sunday to Thursday: noon to 11 p.m.; Friday: noon to 2 a.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Tattered Flag Brewery & Still Works
Food and good brews may be great reasons to visit a restaurant, but Tattered Flag offers more. On the upstairs level, there is a full recreational area complete with video game consoles such as the Nintendo Entertainment System Classic and the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic.
The updated systems come with the games pre-loaded, and do not require cartridges.
More information: 1 S. Union St., Middletown | 717-616-8799 | Website | Monday to Thursday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday to Saturday: 7 a.m. to midnight; Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Laserdome
It's not just the place to have birthday parties. Laserdome's arcade features several blasts from the past, including a few pinball machines, some skeeball lanes and a cocktail table filled with old arcade games, like Pacman and Defender.
More information: 2050 Auction Road, Manheim | 717-492-0002 | Website | Tuesday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Saturday: 11 a.m. to midnight | Sunday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.