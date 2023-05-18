If you enjoyed borrowing items from the former Lancaster Public Library location on Duke Street, now is your chance to actually own some items.

H.K. Keller, a Lancaster County-based auction house, is hosting an online auction to sell items from the former library location. Bidding is live now and continues until 7 p.m. June 5.

View the auction and bid on items here.

The online sale includes furniture, storage units, office supplies and educational tools. Specific featured items are two wooden Windsor-style chairs, a Waterlogic water system, Melissa & Doug puzzles, Monet and Van Gogh prints, bookshelves, a cash register and much more.

Bidding ends on June 5 at 7 p.m. Public previews and inspections take place at 125 N. Duke St. in Lancaster on Thursday, June 1, from 3 to 6 p.m. and on Friday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to noon Schedule a preview here.

Pickup times are Wednesday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Monday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 125 North Duke Street, Lancaster.

Another library-related auction takes place this weekend. The Columbia Public Library (24 S. 6th St., Columbia) hosts its 3rd Annual Fête on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The event includes an auction which benefits the library’s permanent collection of art and books.

The auction includes rare and signed books as well as original paintings, photographs, prints and other items. A preview takes place at 1:30 p.m. and the auction begins at 3 p.m. on the library terrace overlooking the Locust Street Park. Find more information here.